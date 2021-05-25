Yakima County is starting to feel the effects of a February Washington Supreme Court ruling that struck down a half-century-old state drug possession law.
And so far, most local legal authorities say, the effects are worrisome.
“We have not seen anything like this,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic told Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. “It takes the cake.”
In striking down the law in a 5-4 vote, the court concluded the statute had violated the state’s constitution from the get-go, meaning anyone ever convicted under the law could have charges dropped or sentences reduced. Theoretically, they could also seek reimbursement for court costs and fines.
In response to the ruling, the Legislature quickly passed a law making drug possession a misdemeanor for defendants who’ve been through two diversion programs.
It was a dizzying few months in Olympia, and for officials like Brusic, it’s all been pretty hard to swallow.
Taking away what he calls the “hammer” of felony drug-possession charges makes it much tougher to encourage people to undergo treatment for drug addiction. And because drug abuse often goes hand-in-hand with other crimes — including violent ones — it makes it tougher to get dangerous people off the street.
The temptation is to conclude that legislators might’ve meant well, but they got it wrong. After all, they aren’t the ones dealing with meth-heads who get into knife fights at 3 o’clock in the morning in residential neighborhoods. They aren’t the ones called to treat wives who’ve been beaten bloody by out-of-control, drug-addicted husbands.
But let’s try to agree that we all want to do the right thing here.
Nobody wants to see crime stats skyrocket because the criminal justice system no longer has enough tools to protect the public. Nobody wants to see anyone poisoning themselves and permanently scarring the people around them with illicit substances, either.
At the same time, we’ve continued to see troubling drug-related criminal behavior for 50 years — despite having the hammer of an unconstitutional law that’s put thousands of people in the slammer.
So maybe it’s time to consider the idea that the court system might not be the most effective place to treat substance abuse. Maybe it’s time to think about using something other than hammers as tools.
While we have the utmost respect for Brusic and the others in our legal system who’ve been struggling mightily with these questions for years, it seems like now might be an appropriate moment to do some rethinking.
Perhaps the first thought should be to realize that shifting an entire state’s half-century-long approach from punishing drug offenders to focusing on the causes of their behaviors isn’t going to happen in three months. It’s a huge sea change and it could take years to complete and evaluate.
Given the alternatives, however, it seems like it’s worth a try.