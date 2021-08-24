Calling attention to the things that are going right is a lot more satisfying than calling out the things that seem to be going wrong.
So we’re happy to highlight a Yakima story that shows our community at its best.
This past weekend, 70-some volunteers from the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center and Heights Church teamed up for a cleanup that cleared several truckloads of garbage from the area between South First Street, South Fair Avenue, East Nob Hill Boulevard and East Walnut Street. Numerous neighbors pitched in along the way, too.
“It’s kind of our mission statement,” Heights Church Pastor Mark Grange told the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers. “We’re in our city for our city.”
It might not make up for every time you’ve gritted your teeth as you watched someone sling a bag of fast-food garbage out their car window, or for every shattered beer bottle or discarded diaper you’ve seen along a county road, but it helps.
It helps for several reasons.
Collaborating on a common cause tends to turn strangers into neighbors. If you’ve worked and sweated and laughed together, you might even have the foundation for a friendship. Neighborhoods are a lot stronger if you count the people living around you as friends.
And for as long as it stays clean, that southeast Yakima neighborhood looks and feels a little healthier. If you’re used to seeing junk in the alley behind your house, it’s uplifting to look out and see a more orderly scene.
In turn, that airier outlook tends to be contagious. You’re more apt to smile or wave at your neighbors. Maybe more likely to help them out.
Besides that, numerous studies show that neater neighborhoods tend to discourage crime.
“If it looks safe, it is safe,” Community Center Director Adrianne Garner said.
If the block is already a mess, though, people’s lower natures tend to take over.
Can one cleanup fix all the problems of one neighborhood? Sadly, no.
But it’ll make a difference for a few folks for a least a few days.
Our hats are off to the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center, Heights Church and the neighbors who turned out to make Saturday’s cleanup a success.
Step by step, block by block, day by day. That’s how community-building works.
We hope the rest of the Yakima Valley is watching.