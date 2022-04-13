Everybody has a teacher story. Someone who stands out when you look back on your school years. You know — “that” teacher.

The first-grade teacher who patiently taught you how to read and then high-fived you when you got through your first book. The high school P.E. coach who wouldn’t let you quit until you’d completed the obstacle course that looked impossible the first time you saw it.

Or it could even be the monotonal eighth-grade history teacher who somehow managed to make sailing across the ocean to a new world seem boring.

No, of course they aren’t all perfect. But as anybody who suffered through being a part-time surrogate teacher for their own kids during the height of the pandemic knows, their jobs are much harder than most people realize.

The pay isn’t great, and most of them end up shelling out hundreds of dollars of their own money to buy the supplies they need for their classrooms.

These days, they also take a lot of heat — usually based on erroneous assumptions — from parents who are convinced schools are trying to “program” or “indoctrinate” their children. That’s on top of the performance pressures they get from administrators and elected school board members, some of whom have never themselves tried to keep a classroom with 30 rambunctious seventh-graders focused.

Which brings us to why we think it’s important to celebrate teachers who prevail.

And if last week’s story announcing that two teachers whose roots run deep in Yakima are among the winners of the national Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science isn’t cause for celebration, we don’t know what is.

Julie Fry, who attended and now teaches at Roosevelt Elementary School, along with Everett STEM specialist Allison Greenberg, who also attended Roosevelt, are recipients of the award, according to the White House. It’s the highest honor the government bestows on a K-12 math or science teacher.

Fry and Greenberg employ hands-on, experiential teaching styles to engage their students and help them see the value and wonder of science.

Both seem to come by it naturally. Fry’s dad was her first science teacher, and Greenberg’s mom is Barbara Greenberg, a former president of the Yakima school board. Both say their parents’ passion for learning helped guide and influence them when they were students.

Now they’re passing along their love of science to the next generation of kids — some of whom might grow up to be teachers or scientists themselves.

So we hope you’ll join us in applauding the good work Fry and Greenberg are doing in our classrooms. They and thousands of other teachers across Washington deserve our appreciation, respect and gratitude.

And we’re pretty sure they’ll both stand out as “that” science teacher for a lot of their students when those kids look back on their school years.