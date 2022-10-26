After months of negotiations between Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and MultiCare Health System Inc., MultiCare’s president and CEO were in town last week to announce they’re buying the financially troubled Yakima hospital. Memorial will be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital by early next year.
MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson were all smiles and handshakes Friday as they visited Yakima to share the news publicly.
And they had lots of reassuring — even encouraging — things to say about the future of the 72-year-old, 226-bed Yakima nonprofit hospital as they spoke with the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio about the deal.
They praised the current staff and pledged to expand patient services: “The most important thing is people, always,” Chang said.
They emphasized the value of local care and local control: “There’s always going to be a robust, locally based leadership team,” Robertson said. “And they’ll have very significant authority to operate things here.”
They also spoke reassuringly of the hospital’s future: “We believe we’re all going to find our way through the economic challenges,” Robertson said.
Tacoma-based MultiCare is a nonprofit that already operates 11 other hospitals around the state. It also partners with Yakima’s Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, pledging $8 million to expand the campus last year.
Among other things, Memorial’s new owners promise to focus on expanding oncology, orthopedics, neuroscience, cardiology and pediatrics. They also plan to loop Memorial into an electronic record-keeping system called Epic — the system is already in widespread use around Washington, which should allow easier transfers of patient data.
From where we sit, this all sounds like great news.
But then, we’ve seen a few other health care businesses show up promising lots of positive changes that never quite worked out. Several new owners said similar things as they came and went at the now-closed regional hospital that was last run by Astria Health.
So forgive us if we sound a little skeptical.
Still, Memorial’s financial situation — a $28.1 million budget shortfall through the first half of this year alone — was becoming unsustainable. Significant change of some sort seemed inevitable.
At the same time, the local population has continued to grow even as the availability of local medical services has shrunk. That’s not sustainable, either.
It’s not realistic to send patients halfway across the state to get care that was once available here. It’s more expensive all around, and it places overwhelming burdens on patients and their families. It doesn’t even seem like it would make sense medically — what does a long drive or a helicopter flight do to someone urgently needing heart surgery?
With all that in mind, the MultiCare deal could very well be the best outcome the Yakima Valley could hope for.
At a minimum, if the transaction prevents further erosion of local care and can protect existing services, we’ll be better off than we are now.
Welcome to Yakima, MultiCare. We’re rooting for you.