The news last week that Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is hands-down the busiest in the state was jarring, to say the least.
Memorial treated 86,145 people in its ER last year — even more patients than bigger hospitals in larger communities across Washington.
It isn’t that we’re any sicker or accident-prone than anybody else. No, the explanation is rooted in economic issues that seem to be affecting every hospital in Washington.
In a nutshell, Washington’s hospitals have been short of staff — particularly nurses — since the pandemic hit. Besides that, hospital administrators agree that the reimbursements they get from patients insured by Medicaid are inadequate.
“Hospitals are subsidizing the Medicaid program,” Eric Lewis, chief financial officer for the Washington State Hospital Association, said during a virtual news conference last Tuesday.
Medicaid, according to the WSHA, only covers about two-thirds of the actual cost of treating patients.
That’s an especially big deal in the Yakima Valley, which has a significant number of Medicaid patients. When they’re sick or injured, those folks often have little choice but to resort to an emergency room. Many general-practice clinics turn them away because of the low reimbursements their insurance pays.
Once they’re at the ER, it can be tough be admit them without enough nurses.
It can be a vicious cycle, and it’s a lot of the reason for the $28.1 million budget shortfall Memorial reported through the first two quarters of this year.
Memorial’s administrators have been spending heavily on traveling nurses to fill staffing gaps for the past couple of years at the 226-bed hospital, but they recently announced they’re cutting that spending.
“We are decreasing our reliance on traveling staff and updating our staffing plan to align with existing resources,” hospital leaders told the YH-R in a September email.
So unless a cadre of qualified new staffers shows up to work soon or Medicaid’s reimbursement rate changes, Memorial’s ER traffic jam won’t be thinning out anytime soon.
All of this is worrisome news for Yakima. We’ve already lost one full-service hospital when Astria Health closed Regional in 2020, taking with it 150 beds. That has left patients with few treatment options and added to the workload at Memorial. We certainly can’t afford to lose another.
Memorial is still in negotiations to merge with Tacoma’s nonprofit MultiCare Health System, and clearly administrators are urgently working on solutions to the hospital’s financial emergency.
We hope they’ll get some answers soon.
But with the busiest ER in the state facing an emergency of its own, this seems like an all-hands call to action. We urge public officials from Yakima to Olympia to pay close attention and look for any ideas or resources they might be able to bring to the table.
In the Yakima Valley’s case, a hospital isn’t just a business. It a critical community lifeline.