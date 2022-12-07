Ready or not, it’s snow season again.
Skiers and other snow-sport enthusiasts are ecstatic, of course, but many others aren’t.
For a lot of people, snow brings inconvenience and extra risks to everyday life. Roads are harder for drivers to navigate, and icy driveways and sidewalks can be treacherous for pedestrians. Parents have to sort out delayed school times and snow routes for buses.
Road crews are called to work at all hours of the day and night, tow truck drivers have all the business they can handle and police trudge home tired after dealing with the usual flurry of weather-related wrecks.
And that’s not even counting the potential for structural and environmental damage — roofs, power lines, overloaded tree limbs.
It sure is pretty, though.
The fact is, there’s something undeniably calming about a blanket of snow muffling the sounds of daily routines and transforming drab landscapes into sparkling postcard-quality imagery. We’re reminded that the world is greater than us, and that nature can abruptly whisk away our plans.
Or it can magically cancel classes and give schoolkids a joyous snow holiday.
Snow forces us to slow down and look at our surroundings in a different light and maybe open ourselves to new possibilities. Some of us are more apt to see, and maybe even talk with, our neighbors as we all lean into the universal task of shoveling and sweeping.
It’s striking to see that in a time of such harsh political divisions and daunting economic and environmental challenges, something as basic as snow can so easily enable us to temporarily set aside our differences. Who hasn’t witnessed the kindness of people pitching in to plow a driveway, help clear an elderly neighbor’s front steps or join in to free a stranger whose car is stuck in a snowy parking lot?
Science says weather is a powerful driver of our emotions. Apparently the quiet that snow brings — a 60% reduction in noise, according to a recent University of Kentucky study — contributes to a sense of serenity.
Whatever it is, it’s refreshing when we see it bring out our better selves.
So as more winter weather systems move into the Yakima Valley later this week, maybe we should all just slow down, take a deep breath and enjoy a good snow day.