As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases.
Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington is launching a Firearms Technical Assistance project that authorities hope will defuse dangerous home situations.
It should also have some positive effects on other violent crimes, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref told a domestic violence coalition in Yakima last week.
“We see those in cases that are coming in through the gang unit for individuals who have grown up in homes with domestic violence who are currently perpetrating domestic violence on their intimate partners or family members, and those are a focus area that we want to keep investing our resources in,” Waldref said.
It’s another way for authorities to show they’re taking domestic violence seriously, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray added — sentences for federal weapons violations are typically stiffer than offenders would face in domestic assault cases.
“Sometimes a federal indictment can really get some people to pay attention,” the chief said, “and that’s part of what we hope to achieve is to get people’s attention and say we really are looking at this different in the city of Yakima.”
This is a fresh and promising strategy, and we see it as a welcome assist from the feds.
To their credit, local authorities are already making domestic violence a priority, but they’re facing an epidemic and need all the help they can get. YPD’s Intimate Partner Dashboard is registering 200-plus domestic violence incidents a month, and the YWCA’s 24-hour-a-day hotline gets 800 or more emergency calls each month.
Complementing local efforts with something that has some teeth — taking illegal weapons out of the hands of dangerous domestic offenders — could make a difference that we’ll all feel.
And since so many domestic abusers and violent offenders apparently learn inappropriate behaviors by growing up in homes where violence is present, any progress the community can make now could pay dividends in the next generation.
According to Waldref, the new program has already resulted in two indictments in Yakima, and another one is on the way.
For the time being, that’s two or three potential tragedies averted.
If this is what it takes to make offenders — and the community at large — take domestic violence more seriously, then we say it bring it on.
There’s no excuse for domestic violence, and we all need to take the problem seriously.