Maybe it was intentionally symbolic, maybe it was just a happy coincidence.
Either way, Fair Avenue seemed like a perfect stretch to include in last week’s May Day march, which rightly called attention to the ongoing need for immigration reform and valuing local workers. Both of those admonitions are fair — like the street sign says — but as organizers of Monday’s event know only too well, there’s more to it than that.
May Day gatherings have been going on for years, though pandemic precautions have prevented the annual march in Yakima since 2019. In past years, thousands have paraded through Yakima’s streets.
This year’s event, organized by Primero de Mayo Coalition, drew at least 200 people.
“We deserve citizenship because we are human beings,” the coalition’s secretary, Cecilia Vizcaino, told the YH-R’s Jasper Kenzo Sundeen. “We’re here, we’re living and breathing.”
It’s a simple appeal. It’s the same call to action that’s been at the heart of May Day’s message every year.
Yet even after all this time, immigration reforms and basic considerations for the safety and well-being of workers — particularly in agriculture — are frustratingly slow in coming.
People like Vizcaino know all about that. Vizcaino told the YH-R that she’s a recipient of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, meaning she came to this country illegally when she was still a child.
The policy has been debated in Congress and the courts for years without resolution. Meantime, Vizcaino — who has grown up in the Yakima Valley — still isn’t considered an American citizen and continues to live with the fear that she could be deported if some new government decision were to go against her. Kicked out of the place she knows as home.
Progress is also slow on the labor front.
In an area long dominated by the ag industry, workers can face daunting obstacles if they encounter unsafe conditions, unfair managers, or have disputes over pay or benefits. And organizing a labor union is a distinctly uphill battle in Washington, as the YH-R recently reported.
Washington agriculture relies on the skilled labor of people who put in long, hard hours on sweltering days or frosty nights. They’re vital to the state’s economy, and we need to treat them with the respect they deserve.
In the meantime, the signs on Fair Avenue continue to point in a hopeful direction, no matter how far people have to march.