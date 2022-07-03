In the midst of a long holiday weekend set aside for celebrations, Yakima can celebrate a little something extra this year.

Well, maybe not so little. MarJon Beauchamp is 6-feet-6 and has a 7-foot wingspan.

And by all accounts, he’ll cut an impressive figure when he shows up to play for the Milwaukee Bucks later this year. The pro basketball team drafted him in the first round of the NBA draft two weeks ago, making him the 24th selection overall.

Getting to play for the 2021 NBA champions and being a teammate of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton is pretty heady stuff for a 21-year-old from Yakima. Especially one who was nearly ready to quit basketball a little over a year ago.

But Beauchamp’s no quitter. He had to overcome COVID-19 and a year-and-a-half layoff from basketball, but he still ended up turning pro scouts’ heads with his play at Yakima Valley College and the G League Ignite.

“I feel like everything I went through prepared me for this moment,” Beauchamp told The Seattle Times recently. “The struggles, the adversity I went through, it only made me stronger.”

Talking with the YH-R’s Luke Thompson, he added: “I learned that I’m a warrior. You can just throw me out there and I’ll figure it out.”

Now, the kid who cut his teeth playing on the court at Yakima’s Henry Beauchamp Community Center has finally earned the right to step into the spotlight — and we’re betting he’ll figure it out.

Maybe it runs in the family. The late Henry Beauchamp, MarJon’s grandfather, was a former mayor of Yakima, after all.

And at the rate he’s going, who knows? The younger Beauchamp could become royalty in Milwaukee pretty soon.

Meantime, though, he’ll always have a strong and loyal fan base right here in his hometown.