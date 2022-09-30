Everybody likes compliments — even when they make us blush or squirm.
No matter how awkward it might make us feel when someone notices us, deep down we all crave acknowledgement and appreciation.
The Yakima Valley got a particularly nice compliment last week when award-winning journalist and author Maria Shriver — niece of the late President John F. Kennedy — visited the Valley to deliver a Town Hall Lecture Series talk at The Capitol Theatre.
“What struck me deeply was the human kindness I felt,” she wrote in a blog published three days after her Sept. 21 lecture. “Besides ‘How are you doing today?’ the second statement I most commonly heard was ‘Thank you for coming to Yakima.’”
Shriver’s blog entry, titled “Way Below the Clouds,” wasn’t just polite platitudes, however. She’d heard about Yakima’s struggles with poverty, opioids and gangs, but she kept the negative in perspective.
Instead, she chose to focus on the traits that strike so many visitors to Yakima:
“Driving into town, I saw long stretches of wide-open roads, giant pine trees, rolling hills and vast lakes. It all felt natural and stunning. Then, out of nowhere, there were orchards. Apple orchards. Peach orchards. Berry vineyards.”
Sounds inviting, doesn’t it?
Intentionally or not, Shriver seems to be offering Yakima a gentle lesson on community self-esteem. It’s a message many have tried to emphasize over the years.
It’s simply this: Despite our obvious problems, we’ve got a pretty nice place here — natural beauty, recreation, arts, entertainment, a diverse culture and all the fresh produce, wines and locally brewed beers you could ever want.
Yes, our problems are concerning — ominous, at times — but world-class cities like Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Paris aren’t exactly trouble-free, either. Nonetheless, they’re still bucket-list destinations that draw millions of selfie-snapping visitors every year.
Shriver’s observations are a good reminder that it helps to get a fresh perspective on your community from someone who’s never seen it before. Those new eyes tend to see things that the rest of us take for granted and overlook.
And around here, it’s easy to get caught up in what’s wrong with the community and forget all about what’s right with it.
Maybe we should try harder to look at things Shriver’s way:
“Focusing on the good balances out the negative and reminds us of who we are. It reminds us who we can be on a grand scale, if we so choose.”
Yeah. No wonder they invited her to give a Town Hall talk.