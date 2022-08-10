Mabton School District officials have been wrestling with a heart-wrenching decision for the past few months, but they’ve reached a sound conclusion.
By opting to build a two-story addition onto Mabton Junior/Senior High School rather than buying back the century-old high school building and restoring it, they’re putting the needs of students ahead of nostalgic longings. The school board approved the decision July 25.
“We were all a little sad to decline the old high school option, Superintendent Joey Castilleja told the YH-R in an email, “because it is a neat old building.
“But,” he continued, “we felt our local dollars would benefit more students and create a safer campus overall with the new addition option.”
So the district will ask patrons to approve a $12.8 million bond measure to pay for the addition this November. Under Washington election law, the bond would need the support of 60% of the votes cast to pass.
The proposed addition would replace the old portable classrooms that seventh- and eighth-graders have been using. It would mean safer conditions for kids, Castilleja said, along with an upgraded kitchen that could better serve students in seventh through 12th grades.
The old Mission/Spanish Revival-style school building, situated on two acres just east of Mabton’s football field, has been vacant for 50 years. And although it’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985 and has held up remarkably well since its 1911 completion, the school district’s apprehension about its safety and practicality is understandable.
A lot can go wrong with a building sitting empty that long, and the 18,000-square-foot structure was built long before modern fire and electrical codes were ever drafted. And with local lore holding for decades that the building is haunted, maybe it’s not the best candidate for being upgraded into modern classrooms.
The primary purpose of a school is to be a safe, comfortable place for kids to learn, study and grow into happy, healthy and successful adults.
A school building itself isn’t meant to be a museum — its sole value is in helping, not hindering, the educational process.
Beloved, iconic buildings hold vivid memories that can help define and maintain a community’s sense of identity, but educating kids is too important to take a backseat to preserving history. Museum curators and historical societies can do that. Schools, on the other hand, must be free to focus on building the future.
So we applaud the Mabton school board for putting education first. The marks students will be able to leave on their community someday will be far more significant than any historic landmark, no matter how beloved.