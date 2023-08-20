For all the flak they take — particularly in agriculture-driven communities like ours — environmental agencies are some of the best friends the public could ask for.
Just ask the 2,000-plus Lower Valley residents who’ve been coping with unhealthy drinking water for the past few decades.
If it weren’t for extensive testing by local, state and federal environmental agencies, those 2,000 or so people would still be gulping down unsafe levels of nitrates, not suspecting that it was a factor in some of their health issues. Among other ailments linked to excessive nitrate intake: methemoglobinemia, anemia, lung disease, sepsis, cardiovascular diseases.
If it weren’t for a 2012 Environmental Protection Agency study, nobody would’ve been able to prove that nitrates in the groundwater are a result of years of contamination from nearby dairies and heavy fertilizer use at other agriculture operations.
If it weren’t for the Yakima Health District’s formation of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area back in 2012, Lower Valley folks wouldn’t have much in the way of options for clean water. It’s not the most well-to-do corner of the county, and home-filtration systems can cost in the neighborhood of $10,000.
And if it weren’t for funding from the state Department of Health and the work of the Yakima Health District, the Lower Yakima Valley Water Pilot Project probably wouldn’t have gotten off the ground in June 2022. Among other things, the project pays for bimonthly deliveries of bottled water to homes in the Groundwater Management Area — and the Legislature just allocated another $850,000 to keep the program going for the 2023-25 biennium.
That should mean healthier households in the GWMA, where a recent health district survey found that most in the area have given up using well water for drinking or washing now that they have the option of bottled water.
Though it’s possible, it seems unlikely that any of these initiatives would’ve come about with the work of environmental agencies.
While the situation remains stark in the GWMA (ever had to rely on bottled water for your drinking, cooking and other basic household needs?) it would be far worse without the benefits of the Lower Yakima Valley Water Pilot Project.
Still, the project is little more than a stopgap measure. It soothes the symptoms, but it doesn’t solve the basic problem.
Dealing with the effects of widespread nitrate contamination is a nightmare nobody’s waking up from anytime soon. And crafting long-term strategies to protect the public’s health will likely continue for years.
In the meantime, the problem serves as a timely reminder of the important role that environmental agencies play in protecting our surroundings and our health.
Sure, their regulations and bureaucracy make them easy targets for the loud voices of anti-government politicians and activists. But you can bet none of those folks would turn down free bottled water if nitrates or other pollutants turned up in their wells.