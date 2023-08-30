Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti hears it all the time.
And what he keeps hearing troubles him.
The problem? Washingtonians aren’t saving enough money for retirement. Two out of three people in their 30s and 40s have no retirement savings at all. And many Washington workers — millennials and gig workers, in particular — say they see no hope of ever retiring.
Perhaps even more alarming, Pellicciotti’s office’s website cites a recent Schwartz Center for Economic Policy study that found 83% of workers ages 55-64 have saved little or nothing toward retirement.
“Things are out of whack right now,” Pellicciotti told the YH-R’s Editorial Board during a recent visit to Yakima.
And that, he said, raises serious concerns — not only for individuals, but for the state. Bluntly put, if nobody has any money, most seniors will live in poverty and state revenues and services will suffer.
“Something needs to be done,” Pellicciotti said.
The treasurer’s Yakima stop was part of an itinerary that wrapped up Tuesday after town halls in half a dozen towns across the state. During the town halls, Pellicciotti and other panelists sought to raise public awareness about the problem and go over some of the things state officials and individuals can do to address the issue.
They were also there to listen to what’s preventing workers from preparing for retirement.
Pellicciotti’s Aug. 17 town hall didn’t draw much of a crowd at the Yakima Convention & Event Center, but at least one concern came through loud and clear: It’s not that workers don’t want to prepare for retirement — many simply can’t afford to.
As Pellicciotti noted, few employers still provide what was once a common element in many retirement plans — pensions. Workers used to be able to count on substantial benefits from employer-provided pensions, which could supplement the Social Security benefits they’d receive after paying into the federal system throughout their careers.
Yet as corporate profits and CEO pay have skyrocketed in recent years, worker benefits have remained flat, or in some cases declined. From 1978 to 2021, CEO pay increased 1,460% while average worker pay rose by just 18%, according to the nonpartisan Economic Policy Institute.
That means the average CEO now makes nearly 400 times as much as a mainline worker.
Considering how much the prices of homes, cars, food and other essentials, it’s no wonder retirement savings aren’t necessarily everyone’s top consideration.
Combine the loss of pensions with stagnant pay and the financial concerns swirling around the future of Social Security and yes, as Pellicciotti noted, something’s very much out of whack.
While the treasurer was reluctant to offer specific solutions — those are political questions best left to legislators, he told the Editorial Board — he suggested Washington should be looking at what other states are already doing about the retirement problem.
Several states, including Oregon, have set up automatic paycheck deductions that feed retirement accounts managed by nonprofit organizations. And unlike Washington, most other states make finance classes mandatory in public schools.
“Retirement is something that needs to be easy — easier for employees and easier for employers to provide,” Pellicciotti said during the Yakima town hall.
We couldn’t agree more. We just hope state lawmakers and business leaders are listening.