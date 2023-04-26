When Stephanie Land cleaned strangers’ houses for money, she took care not to leave her footprints on the carpets or flooring.
That’s a shame, because the steps the rising author and lecturer has taken trace a path that millions of other American women are struggling to find — the path out of domestic violence.
Land, author of the 2019 memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” told her story to the 29th annual YWCA Yakima Leadership Luncheon last week.
It’s a wrenching narrative, yet it’s tragically common.
The University of Montana graduate — who grew up in Western Washington and around Anchorage, Alaska — left an abusive relationship in 2008 with her 9-month-old daughter and moved into a homeless shelter. Her daughter, as she writes in the opening lines of her book, took her first steps in that shelter.
The young mother immediately felt the cruel reality of escaping domestic violence: With few skills and little training, employers summarily passed her over. In her case, another daunting complication was finding child care while she worked.
Grants for child care were out there, but she couldn’t qualify for them without a job. Getting a job, of course, meant she’d need day care for her daughter. As many of our neighbors here in the Yakima Valley know only too well, it’s a vicious cycle.
Housecleaning turned out to be Land’s most realistic option.
As she readily admits, Land’s story has turned out much happier than many others — not everyone has the talent to write a bestseller that gets turned into a Netflix series and makes her a sought-after speaker.
The cold truth is that public and private safety nets fail too many people. The need is overwhelming and many support programs have been stretched well beyond their limits for years. A recent statewide, point-in-time survey found that in a single day, 603 requests for services went unmet.
And anyone who ends up in poverty, accepts government help or is forced to live in a shelter often faces brutal stigmas.
It shouldn’t be that way. None of this should be that way. This is a community crisis.
According to a YWCA Yakima report, 12,008 crisis calls went out in our area alone last year. That’s more than 30 domestic violence calls a day.
For years, our YWCA has worked diligently with local law-enforcement and social service agencies to protect, shelter and free people who are enduring domestic crises.
As we’ve said before, this is a crisis that deserves — and desperately needs — all of our attention and support.
Doing whatever you can to help the YWCA’s programs is a great place to start.
But we all need to change our mindsets, too.
“If we can somehow start to remove shame from struggle,” Land writes on her website, “we’ll start to see how many of us are fighting in our own way.”
We don’t always see their footprints, but they’re everywhere.