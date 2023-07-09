If you’re headed to church today, you might want to try sending up a little prayer for the planet — or at least for its inhabitants.
Because the way an increasing number of scientists see it, we might have already crossed the point of no return for stopping climate change.
Monday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. And average global surface air temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit for several consecutive days in June — a marker that’s long been the international red line for keeping rising temperatures within what experts hoped was a manageable range.
So here we are.
We’ve all seen the videos of collapsing glaciers, heard the dire warnings about the increasing severity of hurricanes and other storms, and seen the devastating effects of prolonged regional droughts.
But you don’t need to watch TV to see the effects of climate change in faraway places. After one of the driest and hottest springs in Washington state history, you can step out on your front porch and can see the local ramifications right here, right now:
All that smoke and haze? Some of it is from Canadian wildfires, which are especially severe for this early in the season. But it’s just a matter of time
- until a dry-lightning strike or a careless camper sets off a local blaze that’ll blacken untold acres, threaten more homes and foul the air with even thicker smoke. The experts have been predicting this increasingly extreme fire behavior for years, and their forecasting models suggest it’ll get worse as temperatures rise.
- Bigger and more plentiful fires bring additional negative secondary effects, too. Whether you remember the 2021
near Naches or not, you might be noticing its consequences this year. The loss of trees and other vegetation has meant massive soil erosion, which has muddied the Naches River, necessitating the recenttemporary shutdown
- of the water treatment plant that serves thousands of Yakima households.
- Amid all these dry conditions, irrigation districts
- this season. At the same time, the city of Yakima is asking water customers to do whatever they can to conserve this summer. These extra-dry years have become more common — just as the scientists have been warning for years.
- And rising temperatures mean rising costs and new considerations for farmers whose employees are exposed to increasingly dangerous temperatures in local orchards and fields.
- require more workplace precautions and more breaks to protect workers from heat-related health hazards — hazards that are more deadly because of the changing climate.
As we’ve said before, climate change is sort of like gravity: Its existence doesn’t rely on your belief. Though it’s hard to find a rational mind that still doubts the climate is changing, it’s clear that we need to do much more to mitigate its effects — even as we’re seeing, with our own eyes, that preventing those effects is off the table now.
“We’ve run out of time because change takes time,” Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climatologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales, said in a Reuters report last week.
Tragically, we’ve squandered our time. We had years to change our behaviors, but we didn’t.
So on this sweltering Sunday, perhaps it’s worth a prayer for forgiveness — particularly from future generations that will suffer the consequences of our inactions even more than we will. This’d be a good day for people to stop listening to the petroleum industry’s misinformation and the crackpots who claim they’re smarter than scientists.
Because we’re at a point where belief in soothing lies has brought us to our knees.