￼ new state forest-management policy that sets aside 10,000 acres of state lands as a “carbon reserve” is, unsurprisingly, drawing criticism.

As you’d expect, groups like the American Forest Resource Council say Washington’s commissioner of public lands, Hilary Franz, isn’t being realistic. Adding this plan to the mix of existing state policies could put the forest industry’s fortunes — and jobs — at risk, they warn.

But some of the loudest gripes are coming from groups that generally work to save trees, not convert them into lumber.

Why don’t they like the plan?

The short answer is that they don’t think it goes far enough — and that it might even be an attempt to divert attention from ongoing state management policies that continue to threaten some of the region’s oldest forests.

Franz introduced the new reserve, which will take in a two-century-old forest in King County, last week, saying the state can get more money from carbon credits on the land than it could get from timber sales. Rather than allow timber companies to harvest the trees, the state will lease them as carbon credits to companies whose work emits greenhouse gases.

Money the state takes in from those leases would go to the usual beneficiaries of state trust lands — the state school construction fund, hospital districts, library districts. The beneficiaries usually get about $180 million a year from Department of Natural Resources trust lands.

The goal of the new plan is to help reduce climate change by preserving more forests, which soak up about one third of the world’s greenhouse gases.

It’s a tiny step, affecting just 0.5% of state timber lands. And as we said, critics haven’t been shy or scarce.

The Washington Environmental Council calls it a step forward, but they’re still among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state that is pending before the state Supreme Court. The suit argues that the state could manage forests for overall environmental health or any number of other reasons, not just to keep money to flowing to beneficiaries.

Meantime, Peter Goldman, the director and managing attorney for the Washington Forest Law Center, suggested that Franz might be trying to distract the public from the fact that legacy forests are still being logged.

“It’s great, who could be against it?” he said of the reserve. “But is she just trying to pour cold water on the political heat she is taking on these sales?”

Those aren’t insignificant points.

Preserving just half of 1% of these forests isn’t much to brag about, but it’s a start. And while we’re mindful of the money and resources at stake here — schools and hospitals are critical, and we’re vastly short of the affordable housing that timber can provide — the idea of basing so much on timber sales is antiquated. It’s from a time when few would’ve had the vision to question whether demand for natural resources would someday outweigh supply.

Now that we realize how critical healthy forests are to keeping our region livable, we must rethink what we value them for. If we can only realize their worth by cutting them down, our policies are unsustainable.

“I have a big belief that with climate change here, we need to save our forests to truly save ourselves,” Franz said.

We agree.

A tiny step is better than no step. And even if Franz is trying to distract from cuts that some object to, this plan at least offers tangible protection to 10,000 acres.

Our climate is changing, and we know forests can help. It’s long past time that we value that help.