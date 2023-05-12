Players and coaches aren’t the only ones who deserve big shiny trophies at the end of major sports tournaments.
When you consider the long hours of promoting, planning, setting up — and cleaning up — that go into hosting the events, they ought to award some prizes to the organizers.
If they did, the Yakima Valley’s trophy case would rival the New York Yankees Museum.
Especially this month — “May Madness,” they’re calling it these days.
For decades now, Yakima has steadily been securing its place as perhaps the most logical and accommodating venue in Washington for an all-star assortment of statewide sporting events. Thanks to our central location, sunny weather, and increasingly sophisticated fields and indoor facilities, we’ve become a prime spot for tournaments year-round.
And a lot of them land in May.
Volleyball, softball, track and field, soccer, basketball, tennis — in all, the Yakima Valley will have hosted 19 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association competitions by the end of the 2022-23 school year. Add in bleacher-loads of incoming fans for other sporting events, such as Yakima Valley Pippins baseball games, and we start running up the score.
That’s no accident. Yeoman’s efforts by organizations like the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and Yakima Valley Tourism have delivered year in and year out, establishing our area as a place that knows how to do things right.
“We have experienced event directors, quality sporting venues, engaged hoteliers and a very welcoming community,” Rich Austin, the Yakima Valley Sport Commission’s director of sports development, said in an interview with Yakima Valley Tourism CEO John Cooper. “The Yakima Valley is the perfect place for event directors to bring their sporting events.”
You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate efforts like Austin’s, though — just look at the stats:
The Valley hosted 461 sporting events last year, which brought in an estimated $47 million to the local economy. That’s nearly 14% of the total 2022 visitor spending in the county — no wonder our YH-R sports staffers have been looking so tired lately.
Keep those numbers in mind the next time you drive by a local ball field and see a jam-packed parking lot this month.
Because when it comes to event hosting, our home team is swinging for the fences.