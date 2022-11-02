Most of us have suffered some pocketbook pain since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic infected the global economy more than two years ago — it’s been tough, no question about it.
But it’s also temporary.
And it’s important to remember that while it might not feel like it now, the financial disturbances we’re all enduring will eventually calm down.
Meantime, Yakima County voters face five local funding measures that will affect our quality of life for years to come.
Voting no for the sake of saving a few bucks now is a clear example of being penny wise and pound foolish, because the long-term cost of rejecting these funding requests would exceed the modest immediate expenditures they represent.
We recommend approval for all five measures.
Yakima County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levies
This isn’t anything new. We’ve been paying 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation for countywide first-response EMS since 1991.
The current measure asks for the same amount for five more years after the current levy expires at the end of 2023.
That seems like a small price to pay for life-saving services.
We say vote yes.
Selah bonds to build a law and justice center
The city’s asking for authorization of up to $12.7 million in general obligation bonds to construct a separate building for its police department, municipal court and council chambers.
City Hall’s too cramped for the court and council, and the police are paying rent, taxes and building maintenance costs to a landlord.
This would fix all that.
As we all know, construction costs won’t be any cheaper if this project is delayed.
We say vote yes.
East Valley School District two-year capital levy
In fast-growing Moxee, schools are feeling the squeeze.
School officials want to expand the commons area at East Valley Central Middle School to free up more space and accommodate ever-expanding lunchtime crowds. For just over $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, they figure they can raise $2.5 million in the first year and $2.65 million the second to cover the costs.
Considering the rate of development in Moxee, this might only be a stopgap. But it’s a project that’ll be a welcome help in two years.
We say vote yes.
Mabton School District bonds to expand/renovate Mabton Junior/Senior High School
Mabton’s $12.8 million bond isn’t just to accommodate more students — this is a security step, too.
Among other things, the plan adds junior high classrooms in a modern building, and expands and upgrades playfields and parking areas. And notably, it also includes entry-access controls and security systems.
The estimated cost of $2.61 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation would cover a sorely needed project that would ensure Mabton students get the education they need in a safe environment.
We say vote yes.
Union Gap School District bonds for safety/security upgrades, new gym
The clear focus of this $9.65 million bond measure is safety.
Administrators plan to upgrade security systems and shore up entry points — including doors and parking areas— throughout the district. They’d also have enough to add auxiliary gym.
The $1.43 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation is well worth it, considering the peace of mind it should mean for parents and students.
We say vote yes.