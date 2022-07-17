In the past year, police in Yakima have faced one of the deadliest situations an officer can encounter — a domestic violence call involving a firearm — 91 times.

Ninety-one times. That’s nearly twice a week. Another incident every four days.

It’s a staggering statistic.

Now think about the people who live with that terrifying danger every day, sleep next to it every night.

Fortunately, a group of local professionals is thinking about those people. Yakima’s new Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team talks every day about how they can respond to new and ongoing abuse cases.

The team — which includes representatives of the city’s police and legal departments, the Yakima YWCA, Comprehensive Healthcare, the Yakima School District, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, the county prosecutor’s office and Yakima County Probation — also talks a lot of about prevention.

And now they’ll have half a million more things to talk about.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced last week that the team will get $500,000 in federal assistance to help deal with firearms-related domestic violence. Yakima is one of six cities nationwide that will benefit from the federal help.

Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis, who oversees YPD’s efforts to stop domestic violence, said the money will pay for the team’s outreach and education work.

While the federal money is certainly welcome news, the organizations and public agencies that have formed the Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team deserve credit for rallying to address a devastating local problem. It’s an impressive example of community collaboration.

But there’s serious work ahead.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic predicts domestic violence protection orders will be on the rise since the recent passage of state legislation that expands protection for survivors. The new laws, which widen the definition of domestic violence and add new reporting options, took effect barely two weeks ago.

Under the new definition, authorities can step in if coercive control — which includes patterns of emotional and psychological abuse — is present. And electronic reporting should help survivors feel safer turning in abusers.

Meantime, Janis said some YPD detectives are working exclusively on domestic violence in an effort to spot patterns and perhaps prevent tragedies.

It’s a tough crime to track, though, because it isn’t limited by age, income or location — sadly, it can affect any home. So far this year, the department has investigated 2,196 incidents of intimate partner violence. Children were present for 237 of them.

Despite the grim statistics, we can’t help but be encouraged to see these strong community responses.

Confronting problems like this requires a direct and unified approach, and we suspect the work of the Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team and others will yield positive results.

No one should be at risk for physical, emotional or psychological injuries — especially in their own homes. And no should ever fear for their lives at the hands of an unstable and armed member of their household.

“One firearm fatality is one too many,” Janis told the YH-R recently. “We want that number to be zero.”