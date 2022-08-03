All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley.
The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
Lots of room, according to the latest statewide survey by the University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research.
The center conducts two surveys of apartment availability each year — in March and September — and the most recent study shows a vacancy rate of 4.6% in Yakima. That’s a world of difference from 2021’s two surveys, which found vacancy rates of 0.5% and 1.1% last March and September.
For perspective, a vacancy rate of 5% is considered normal. Anything below 4% is “tight” and anything under 3% is “extra tight.”
In other words, our local rental market is staging a dramatic comeback, thanks to new construction.
Now for the big question: Will the new units help lower rents?
That remains to be seen.
Yakima rents — including for studios and one, two- and three-bedroom units — are averaging $797 a month, according to the UW survey. That’s the second lowest average rate among the 17 areas of the state the survey looks at. Whitman County’s monthly rents are the cheapest, averaging $728, while King County’s are the highest — a breathtaking $1,936.
Builders, of course, aren’t necessarily trying to lower the costs, but the hope is that more availability will result in more competitive pricing. As your economics teacher might’ve mentioned, the market always boils down to supply and demand.
Byron Borton, the builder who’s putting up the 100-unit Powerhouse Flats complex near Fred Meyer and who’ll be starting on the Goodman Place apartments in Union Gap next year, says it’s a lengthy process. He figures on 24 to 36 months to get a project planned and approved before he can start building anything.
“The trick right now,” he told the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio recently, “is how do you build a project in this environment, with the rising costs we’re seeing, and still make it pencil out at a somewhat affordable rental rate? That’s what we’re all dealing with.”
From the looks of it, Borton and other builders are dealing with it pretty darn well.
If they can push the vacancy rate from 0.5% to 4.6% in a year, they’re probably doing something right.
They’ll likely profit handsomely from their efforts, but the rest of us will benefit, too. Ultimately, a vacancy rate with some breathing room should make life more affordable for individuals and families.
That, in turn, could mean more consumer buying power to further stimulate the local economy. Among other things, it could also help reduce homelessness — and it should make it easier for local employers to recruit badly needed workers.
So at the moment, the sounds of construction sound encouraging to us.
We’re guessing that somewhere, your economics teacher is smiling right now, too.