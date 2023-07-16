Not that long ago, we used to pride ourselves on being “a nation of laws.”
Maybe that’s changing, though.
Now some of us seem to think we can pick and choose which laws we’ll follow. If we disagree with the law — or think we know better than whoever set up the law to begin with — apparently we can just disregard it.
Take the case of Caton Landfill, north of Naches.
After a series of fires erupted at the landfill in December, the Yakima County Health District suspended Caton’s operating permit and ordered a temporary shutdown. The health district allowed the 26-year-old landfill to resume operations after about a month but required Caton to submit a safety and fire response plan.
That plan, health officials have now concluded, is inadequate. So as of July 1, they’ve revoked Caton’s operating permit.
Despite all those fires, however, Caton’s management is convinced they know better than health officials — so they’re refusing to comply with the latest shutdown order.
“The health district doesn’t know anything about solid waste,” landfill manager Randy Caton told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito last week.
In a statement, the landfill company also claims health district officials haven’t negotiated in good faith and haven’t responded to questions from Caton. And the statement suggests that it’s no coincidence that the health district denied operating permits to Caton and DTG Recycle’s landfill on Rocky Top on the same date.
“The county is closing both of the landfills in Yakima County just after they have increased their dump fees by nearly 10%,” the statement said.
But according to Shawn Magee, the health district’s director of environmental health, the real issue here is that Caton is violating several regulations and recycling without a permit.
“They do not qualify as a solid waste recycling facility,” Magee told the YH-R. “They are a limited-purpose landfill.”
While the back-and-forth continues, Caton has decided that they don’t have to respect the shutdown order. County health officials disagree, and they’re checking with the state Department of Ecology and the Yakima Clean Air Agency to figure out what to do next.
At the moment, it’s something of a standoff.
While it’s easy to understand the frustrations a local company might feel encountering cumbersome regulations, the bottom line here is that there are channels through which to resolve disagreements like this. Simply refusing to follow the rules isn’t an acceptable option.
That’s especially important when public health and safety is at stake.
And assurances that we have nothing to worry about ring hollow when they’re coming from an outfit like Caton, which has been unable to prevent several accidental fires erupting at their site. That’s why we have independent, publicly funded agencies like the health district to oversee industry and advocate for the rest of us.
In this case, we urge local and state officials to act swiftly, decisively and fairly to uphold the regulations that are meant to protect us all. And we encourage Caton to consider the community’s well-being before making taking brash and irresponsible stances like this.