Today is the darkest day of the year.
It’s the first day of winter — the winter solstice — when the sun makes its shortest appearance of 2022. This year, it could also be the coldest, with the overnight temperature forecast to be below zero.
All that makes for a stark backdrop for this evening’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil, which starts at 5 at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima.
Maybe that’s appropriate.
The annual event, hosted by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and the Homeless Network of Yakima County, is a remembrance of the people we’ve lost in the past year who were experiencing homelessness.
By Yakima Neighborhood Health’s count, at least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022.
“Each one of these people was loved by someone and made a difference in someone’s life,” organizers of tonight’s memorial said in a news release last week.
Yes, they all started out as innocent children. Babies. All of whom no doubt brought smiles to parents, nurses — whatever adults were around — with their cute little fingers and toes, their wobbly arms and legs, and guileless expressions on their wrinkly faces.
As they grew, they probably smiled for elementary school pictures, might’ve played Little League baseball, tried their best with instruments in school bands. They might even have tossed their caps into the air on graduation day.
But somewhere along the way, something went wrong. Or maybe something was wrong inside them all along.
For whatever reason — a failed marriage, a lost job, mental illness or substance-abuse — they quietly slipped off the grid one day. Fell out of touch with friends and family, got crossed off Christmas card lists.
The people who were once cuddly infants weren’t cute anymore, and nobody was there to pick them up when they cried.
Fifty people. That’s about one a week for the past year.
Remembering them now is the right thing to do. However it’s happened, lives have been cut short.
Try as they might — and Lord knows they do — local agencies and safety nets simply can’t save everybody. And not everybody wants to be saved anyway.
They should be remembered, though. What kind of people are we if we don’t?
We should also remember that even as tonight’s ceremony begins, other people without homes will be huddling under overpasses and bridges in sleeping bags and cardboard boxes trying to live to see another day.
And yes, on this darkest of nights, we should think about what each of us could do that might keep at least one of those people from being on next year’s list of names to remember.
Lighting a candle at tonight’s gathering would be a good start.