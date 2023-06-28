With another apple crop coming on across the Yakima Valley, growers are celebrating India’s decision to lift its tariffs on American-grown apples, lentils and chickpeas.
The announcement came last week after Washington, D.C., rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s three-day state visit. The visit included talks with President Joe Biden, a joint appearance before Congress and a grand dinner on the South Lawn of the White House.
Washington state Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell helped lead efforts to persuade India to lift the tariffs, which were issued in response to steep punitive tariffs the Trump administration had leveled in 2018 on imported Chinese steel and aluminum.
Trump’s tariffs, fired off after the then-president claimed Asian nations were engaging in unfair trade practices, drew a swift backlash of retaliatory tariffs that American farmers have been feeling ever since.
For all intents and purposes, India’s tariffs have shut Yakima’s apples out of the Indian market and cost apple growers across the state hundreds of millions of dollars. Business with India, which had been the second-biggest market for Washington’s apple exporters, plummeted from $122 million in 2017 to less than $1 million this past season.
Cantwell has pushed to lift the tariffs on apples for several years, repeatedly reminding the U.S. ambassador to India of the problem and meeting directly with Modi during a trip to India earlier this year. Last week, she sent a letter — signed by Sen Patty Murray, D-Wash., and others — urging Biden to press Modi on lifting the tariffs.
“Today is a very good day for Washington’s world-famous apples and a huge boost to Washington state’s agriculture economy,” she said.
The fruit industry seems understandably happy about the news, too.
“It’s just a huge relief to get the good news,” Mark Powers told the YH-R last week. Powers is president of the Yakima-based Northwest Horticultural Council, which represents the Northwest tree fruit industry in public policy issues.
India will lift its tariffs in 90 days — just in time for this year’s apple harvest.
It will take longer than that to recover from this five-year setback. New players have emerged in the Indian apple market, and Washington producers will have to prove and sell themselves all over again. It won’t happen overnight, but we have no doubt they’ll succeed.
Meantime, we’re left with two takeaways in all of this.
First, while there’s no denying the economic benefits of reopening the Indian market, there’s no ignoring the fact that India isn’t the world’s best example of how to run a democracy.
We hope President Biden brought up with Modi that the prime minister’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has, at best, a questionable track record — its policies encourage religious discrimination and throttle freedoms of speech and press.
While the U.S.’ own record along those lines has suffered a few nicks and cuts in the past few years, we should still stand strong for democratic values and call out political wrongs on the world stage.
And second, at a time like this, the actions of our state’s senators certainly stand in stark contrast to some of their colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Cantwell and Murray’s work on behalf of an important state resource like our fruit industry seems like a much more productive use of a senator’s time than plotting to limit women’s health care options, blur the line between church and state, or dictate school curricula.
Despite all that, the lifting of India’s tariffs is good news for the apple industry — and that means good news for Washington’s economy.