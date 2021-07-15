Less than two months after the agonizing reign of fired Selah City Administrator Don Wayman ended, Selah’s City Council has hired a replacement.
On a split vote Tuesday night, they settled on Joe Henne, who’s been the city’s public works director for 25 years. Mayor Sherry Raymond had appointed Henne to replace Wayman on an interim basis, and the council’s 5-2 decision confirmed the mayor’s appointment.
We genuinely wish Henne all the best in his new role, but we can’t help but be troubled by the process the city used to select him.
The position was never advertised, so no other candidates were considered.
In Selah, you could think of this as the equivalent of looking for a car at a local lot and signing the papers for the first vehicle a salesperson pointed out.
That red one’s for sale? OK — it’ll do!
Maybe you’ve just put your money down on a minivan, or maybe it’s a convertible. Who knows what else might’ve been available or what kind of deal you might’ve gotten?
If you’re lucky, that minivan, convertible or whatever it is will serve you well for miles of happy motoring. But you didn’t really consider whether it truly meets your needs, did you?
Again, we have no reason to doubt Henne will do a fine job. It’s hard to believe anybody would last in the same post as long as he has without a record of achievement.
Still, the demands of a public works manager aren’t the same as the challenges a city administrator faces.
City Councilwoman Suzanne Vargas was one of the two who voted against confirming Henne. As she pointed out, it’s tough to argue that city officials are representing Selah taxpayers’ best interests if they don’t do any comparison shopping.
“You don’t know who is going to apply, or what they are going to ask for,” Vargas said before Tuesday’s vote.
Vargas’ background — she’s a former adjunct professor at Central Washington University who’s worked in human resources and retail management — suggests her point shouldn’t be summarily dismissed.
Yet she and Jacquie Matson cast the only two dissenting votes.
Unfortunately, this hiring approach seems to have become business as usual in Selah. Nobody bothered to check into other candidates before the hiring of City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case, either. That position was never formally opened before Case’s hiring in February.
Considering the fact that Wayman was such a controversial hire, you’d think Selah would be ultra-cautious in replacing him. Who wants to go through anything like what the city suffered for the past five years?
An omnipresent city administrator who drew legal action after ridiculing the Black Lives Matter movement, ordering the erasure of chalk art in residential neighborhoods, mandating the removal of signs urging racial equality and ultimately drove away the city’s police chief? No, thanks.
So here’s hoping Henne will prove to be a wiser choice.
“I will always be honest with the council,” he pledged Tuesday night.
Good start. Now if Henne, the mayor and the council will extend that promise to the rest of the folks in town, we’ll be getting somewhere.