Gov. Jay Inslee and state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal raised some hopes — and some eyebrows — last week with a couple of announcements regarding COVID-19 school mask mandates.
Reykdal went first, issuing a Wednesday news release urging the governor and the Department of Health to lift last year’s statewide mandate requiring all public-school students, staffers and visitors to wear masks on school premises.
“The combination of widespread vaccinations and much higher infection-acquired immunity due to the pervasive omicron variant has changed the landscape of the pandemic once again,” Reykdal said in the release. “I believe it is time to carefully plan our move from a pandemic response to an endemic system of readiness.”
The next day, Inslee announced that the state’s mask requirement for outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people will end this Friday. And, he added, he’ll have more to say this week about his plans for phasing out masking rules for schools and businesses.
While COVID infection rates have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, both announcements — but particularly Inslee’s — seemed kind of sudden.
Despite the encouraging rates, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has continued to urge caution. “We are not there yet,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters just a few days ago.
So why the rush? After all we’ve already endured, wouldn’t it be wiser to hold the line for just a few more weeks?
Apparently not. The falling infection rates have helped set off a national jail break as state after state lifts mandates for schools, businesses and public gatherings.
The governor’s spokesman, Mike Faulk, told The Associated Press last week that Inslee’s decisions are not based strictly on statistics.
To a point, that seems understandable — as the virus has whipsawed back and forth, real-time numbers have been hard to process. And the CDC’s advice has repeatedly been at odds with the White House and statehouses around the country.
But it hasn’t been much consolation to local health advocates, some of whom fear Inslee’s moving way too fast.
State Republicans, meantime — who’ve gone from annoyed to exasperated to outright outraged at Inslee’s emergency orders throughout the pandemic — now seem equally critical of the governor even as he does what they’ve been demanding for months. He’s just not doing it fast enough, they complain.
Whoever you’re rooting for and whatever health expert, podcaster or Facebook group you put your faith in, it appears the masks will soon be coming off.
Whether the decision is driven by cautious calculations, common sense or political pressure is anybody’s guess.
But if it’s wrong and the virus surges again, political consequences won’t be the only cost.