For many of us, memories of the first day of school are still fresh in our minds — clean, crisp notebooks, brand-new pencils, a big pink eraser, maybe some glue and off we’d go.
The supply lists are a little longer now, though. And a lot more expensive.
According to the National Retail Federation, parents will need about $864 per child for school supplies and clothes this year.
Yowch!
Fortunately, Yakima Valley parents have some help this year.
As kids get ready to head back to class in the next few days, some districts are helping cover the cost of basic supplies — and a number of local drives have been raising money or donated goods to ease the burden on strained family budgets.
If you’re looking for help, be sure to get in contact with your child’s school or district office for options. And if you’re looking to offer help, at least one drive — at Yakima’s Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. — is accepting donations of new supplies through Sept. 30.
After all the turmoil the Yakima Valley’s kids have been through the past few years, let’s make sure they get off on the right foot for the 2022-23 school year.