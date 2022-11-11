As Tuesday’s election confirmed, we still disagree on a lot in this country.
It’s worth noting, though, that one thing we do seem to agree on now is something we haven’t always agreed on in the past: respecting the courage and sacrifices our veterans have made.
If you’re old enough, think back to the late 1960s and early 1970s and remember what troops coming back from the Vietnam War often faced: disdain, contempt, ridicule.
America was enmeshed in an ugly war that much of the country didn’t understand, and the pain of nightly reports of U.S. casualties only added to the outrage.
Back then, two basic lines of logic split the country nearly as starkly as it’s split now: The peacenik camp couldn’t understand why we persisted in a war we didn’t seem to be winning, and conservatives couldn’t see why we didn’t simply ramp up our efforts, rout the enemy and bring our boys home.
The people in uniform, meantime, were caught in the middle.
In those days, military service wasn’t voluntary. We had a draft, which meant the government could press men into the armed forces when they turned 18.
Sure, they could dodge the draft, but they’d have to flee the country with no guarantee they’d ever be welcomed back.
Given the choices, most went to war — though often unwillingly and usually with great apprehension.
Whether anybody appreciated it then or not, that took some serious fortitude.
So just imagine how they must’ve felt when they came home to an indifferent nation after surviving the horrors of Southeast Asia’s deadly jungles. The very people they believed they’d been fighting for didn’t even seem grateful.
Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but it can teach some lessons. And apparently, we’ve all finally learned enough about empathy to better appreciate our veterans.
On this Veterans Day, servicepeople will rightly receive our community’s thanks during various ceremonies, parades — and even special gifts and perks from a number of businesses.
It’s the least we can do.
It’s also a flicker of hope in an era in which polarization has made us vulnerable to blatant political lies, willing to dismiss science and in some corners, prepared to disregard the basic human rights of our neighbors.
If we can come together long enough to honor our veterans, maybe we can eventually come together more permanently on some of the other things that divide us.
So let the feelings soak in today. Savor the unity — fleeting as it might be — of offering our veterans our sincere gratitude.