You don’t need a real estate license to understand the crisis: Housing costs are soaring in the Yakima Valley.
Rents are eye-popping. Home prices are outrageous — and interest rates on housing loans have more than doubled in the past few months.
There’s no end in sight, either.
While interest rates are expected to go even higher, the county assessor’s latest calculations, which went out this month, pegged local residential property values at about 12% above this time last year.
Meantime, more than a third of Yakima households are already spending at least 30% of their income on housing, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County. The way the federal government counts it, if you’re paying more than that 30% figure, you’re “cost-burdened.”
This isn’t sustainable.
“When you can barely afford housing, the housing that you’re in and life events happening can oftentimes tip you over into homelessness,” Murdock told the Yakima City Council last week. “Everyone needs affordable housing. No one should be paying more than 30% of their income towards housing and housing costs.”
There is some encouraging news on several fronts, however — starting with the efforts of folks like Murdock and Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis, who also works with the Homeless Coalition.
While Murdock and Magasis work to find solutions for people experiencing or facing homelessness, city officials announced last week that they’ve accepted $922,283 worth of funding through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP).
The CHIP money will cover connection fees and utility improvements at several in-the-works affordable housing projects, including Yakima Genesis Housing Services, Rod’s House and the Yakima Housing Authority.
At the same time, new apartments are going up all over town, helping ease the still-tight rental market. It’ll mean more choices for renters, but it remains to be seen whether that’ll translate to more affordable options.
As Murdock and Magasis stressed to the City Council, finding alternative housing for people who’ve lost their homes is a tough challenge in a market like this. It can also mean more strains on local shelters.
Homeless advocates are emphasizing the need for prevention — keeping people in their homes and preventing them from experiencing homelessness to begin with.
That calls for more support for things like subsidized housing and vouchers.
It’s not an issue that’ll get settled with a couple of council study sessions, but it’s good to see local government leaders keeping the conversation going.
It should be a top priority for all of them. Because if more than a third of our area’s households are reaching the breaking point on housing costs, not much else will matter in the long run.