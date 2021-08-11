As yet another blistering heat wave sets in this week and the Schneider Springs Fire chews through the woods northwest of Naches, a new climate report’s warning isn’t exactly surprising.
It is, however, sobering.
Our worst fears about climate change are coming true, it seems — if anything, even more dramatically and more rapidly than previously predicted. And the Northwest is not being spared.
Perhaps the most dismaying part is that it’s our own fault. It’s “unequivocal” and “an established fact,” the study says, that human activity is to blame for the world warming faster than it ever has in the past 2,000 years.
The report, being called “a code red for humanity,” is the work of a group of researchers who have undertaken a scientific analysis of climate change for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It’s the sixth time the panel has commissioned such a study in the past 30 years.
This time around, though, the numbers are more precise, and the researchers’ warnings are the starkest yet.
“Climate change is really widespread and intensifying and many of the changes are unprecedented in thousands of years,” Kyle Armour, an associate professor and climate scientist at the University of Washington, told The Seattle Times. Armour was one of the lead authors of the report.
“It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, said in an Associated Press story. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
Fixing all this isn’t going to be easy or fast, the study adds. Even if we all switched to electric cars, industries stopped spewing pollution and the rest of the world did its part, the scientists estimate it could take 20 to 30 years before things start leveling off. The glaciers won’t stop melting overnight, as it turns out.
Depressing stuff.
Yet it doesn’t take a research team to notice the not-so-subtle changes we’ve been seeing — particularly across the West — in the past decade or two. Droughts, fires, rising sea levels.
For anyone with any common sense, the discussion of whether climate change is real and is caused by humans is long settled. In fact, it’s exasperating that we have to waste any more time or money to persuade the few remaining doubters among us.
But anyone interested in keeping the planet habitable for humankind faces far greater obstacles than public ignorance:
- They’ll have to overcome the apathy of people uninterested in making personal changes for the greater good.
- They’ll have to get past the outright opposition of powerful companies unwilling to give up one thin dime of their profits.
- And they’ll have to contend with cowardly politicians who fear losing votes more than losing a habitable planet.
Still, the global focus needs to shift from defining and measuring the scale of the problem to exploring realistic ways to help solve it — whatever the obstacles.
The Union of Concerned Scientists has been working on all of this for three decades, and they have some straightforward, general objectives for cutting carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases by 2050:
“To achieve net zero emissions, we need a massive transformation in how we produce and consume electricity. We need a newer, better transportation system. We need to stop deforestation. We need a climate-friendly agricultural system.”
Easier said than done, but those seem like some logical, overarching goals, at least.
At any rate, whether it’s the UN, private scientific groups or any other credible organization, we say let’s listen to the experts and get to work — even if we might not live to see the results of our efforts.
According to the report, we could still turn this around, though there’s next to no margin for error anymore.
“Our future,” Armour said, “is up to us.”
That ought to be a call to action for anyone hoping their kids will be able to enjoy at least some semblance of the Northwest we all love.