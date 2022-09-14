At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best.
The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
But giving serious consideration to expanding a use that has caused increasing consternation among neighboring homeowners and that could threaten groundwater and air quality in the area?
It flies in the face of common sense.
Sure, everybody needs recycling and landfill services. As the county grows, so does the pile of junk we create by discarding all our trash. We get that.
And DTG has made a lot of friends in this area with its recycling programs and efforts to contribute to the community. The company has also made a few enemies — including many of its nearest neighbors, who’ve complained about noise, dust, stench and other irritations that they say have disrupted their abilities to enjoy their own homes.
It might be even worse than that, though.
Before DTG’s plans can go forward, they’ll have to answer some hard questions from the Yakima Health District, the state Department of Ecology and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency. Among other things, those questions will involve possible groundwater contamination near the landfill and toxic air emissions that reportedly far exceed health standards.
When it’s all said and done, DTG’s operations might very well be safely within the bounds of all applicable environmental and planning rules. Who knows?
But stop and take a longer view for a minute. Look at what this proposal is putting at risk.
Anyone who’s ever spent a glorious day exploring the 30 miles of well-maintained trails that thread through the 5,000 acres of Cowiche Canyon’s shrub-steppe lands can appreciate what a treasure we have.
The conservancy’s executive director, Celisa Hopkins, told the YH-R that her group has been in discussions with DTG. Presumably, they’re hoping to find ways to coexist peacefully.
“It’s a natural area, so people seeking out recreational activities on the trails are seeking out an undisturbed natural landscape,” she said. “And I think it’s a unique landscape where you have natural habitat and I think the conservancy wants to see that protected as much as possible.”
We couldn’t agree more. But why does Hopkins’ group have to defend the canyon to begin with? Why should it be under threat at all?
Nobody would support putting an auto-salvage yard across the street from The Capitol Theatre or a livestock feed lot next door to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Even if it met every single health and environmental regulation, would we honestly want a sawmill in the middle of Chesterley Park?
The canyon is one of the best things about Yakima — it’s our Central Park. A place where we can experience the peace and healing of nature for an afternoon without packing up a bunch of gear and driving for two hours.
If anyplace around here should be sacred, it’s that canyon.
So while we commend DTG personnel for all they’re doing on behalf of recycling and trash disposal, we’d strongly urge local officials to take a hard look at what’s going on up at Rocky Top. Expanding a landfill that probably shouldn’t ever have been approved in the first place could ruin something that can’t be fixed.