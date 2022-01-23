Well, there you go.
If you’re wondering why it’s so important to have open-meeting and open-records laws, just look at the magnificent example Selah offers.
After more than six months and at least $350,000 worth of legal settlements, the city is still squabbling over the May 2021 firing of its then-city administrator, Don Wayman.
It’s a tangled tale of finger-pointing and back-and-forthing over allegations that Wayman intimidated employees and city officials, and ugly claims that some Selah police officers had engaged in text messaging that was racist, sexist and homophobic.
Mayor Sherry Raymond, who’s been tight-lipped about why she fired Wayman last year, went over some of the specifics in a deposition filed in the midst of Wayman’s lawsuit against the city challenging his dismissal. Wayman’s lawyer gave the Yakima Herald-Republic a copy of the deposition last week.
It’s dark reading.
Among other things, Raymond denies Wayman’s legal claim that he was fired because he pushed for an independent, outside investigation of the police texting. Instead, she says in the deposition, she fired him because she figured three and a half years of controversy was enough.
“I was ready for a change,” the mayor says in the documents. “I was ready for our community to get back on track, get back on track with what they needed to be doing instead of this fighting and the everyday turmoil of walking in the back door (of City Hall) and thinking ‘What is going to happen today, what has Don (Wayman) said to make somebody mad in the public today?’”
Hard to blame her there.
Wayman put Selah on the map — and not in a good way — during the summer of 2020 when he directed city workers to erase Black Lives Matter chalk art in residential neighborhoods and ordered staffers to tear down signs posted by Selah Alliance for Equality that urged racial equality. He was even caught on video taking down some of the signs himself.
It wasn’t a good look. And it was costly.
SAFE sued in a U.S. District Court, accusing Wayman of violating its members’ free-speech rights.
The police texts, meantime — whatever they did or didn’t say, and whoever did or didn’t send them — ended up being investigated by the police chief, Dan Christman, who found no evidence that could support any disciplinary action against anyone.
Not exactly the kind of narrative the marketing and public relations team would advise.
And getting back to our original point, it’s also not particularly what all those laws about open meetings and open records are about, either. You know, doing the public’s business in public?
Throughout this whole ordeal, Selah officials — including the mayor and Wayman — have consistently refused to talk with reporters about much of anything. And the city has fielded at least three lawsuits claiming the City Council violated open-meetings rules by holding “straw poll” votes behind closed doors.
Look, this ain’t rocket science, folks.
The reason so many laws require transparency from elected officials is simple: They’re making decisions that affect all of our lives and our taxes are paying for whatever they’re doing.
The sooner Selah’s leaders all that out, the sooner they’ll be able to fulfill Mayor Raymond’s dream of getting the community back on track.