Unless you’re a fan of the Pro Bowl, there’s no football today — which means you’ll have plenty of time to fill out your ballot for Tuesday’s election.
In all, nine measures are under consideration around Yakima County this time around. Seven of those are replacement levies, meaning they wouldn’t raise anybody’s taxes if they’re approved.
Here’s what’s on the ballot:
- Union Gap School District is asking for a four-year, $922,000-a-year replacement levy to cover education and maintenance costs. In a separate measure, the district wants a $9 million bond to update athletic facilities. Among other things, it would pay for a new auxiliary gymnasium, fixing up the existing gym, upgrading and expanding parking, and installing new playground equipment.
- Wahluke, Grandview, Zillah, Mt. Adams, Wapato and West Valley school districts seek replacement levies for educational and operational expenses. None would change current property tax rates.
- Highland School District hopes voters will approve a proposition to allow a six-year levy to improve safety, security and technology at its schools. It would pay for security cameras and access controls, and it would cover improvements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning. It would also add new computers and other technology for students. The levy would start in 2023, growing from $1.16 million annually to $1.29 million by 2028, when it expires.
- And the Naches Parks and Recreation District wants a $195,000, two-year levy for general operating and equipment costs. It amounts to 61 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
These are all modest requests.
They seem reasonable considering what voters will get in return: Safer, more comfortable buildings. And the continuation of beloved programs, such as West Valley’s outstanding music and theater offerings.
The requests from the Naches Parks and Recreation District and Union Gap’s bond measure require a super majority for approval. The rest need only a simple majority to pass.
Because elections like this often generate small voter turnouts, a vote or two here or there could turn the tide in either direction.
So we urge two things: 1.) That you consider these measures carefully, fill out your ballot and get it in the mail or a local drop box. 2.) That you vote in favor of all of these measures.
Recent uproars over elections for national, state and county offices have been, by turns, alarming, aggravating and sometimes overwhelming.
But beneath all that noise, important local decisions still await — and they directly affect our quality of life and our kids’ educations.
Don’t let your voice be drowned out.