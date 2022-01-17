On the weekend of what would have been the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday, the annual tributes and remembrances of the civil rights champion are playing out across the country.
But this year, there’s a more urgent tone to some of them. Civil rights — even basic voting rights — are facing greater threats than they’ve seen since King’s time was cut short by his 1968 assassination.
“It’s depressing,” admits Yakima’s Robert Trimble, the retired minister of Mount Hope Baptist Church.
Still, the 78-year-old Trimble, who grew up on the same side of Atlanta as King and met and marched with him in the battle against segregation, isn’t a guy who gives up easily. It took him years, after all, but he finally prevailed in his quest to get King’s name on a Yakima street sign — what used to be B Street became Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 2006.
Now, when he sees news of the U.S. Supreme Court weakening the 1965 Civil Rights Act and nearly half the states in the nation passing new laws to make voting more difficult — especially for people of color — he knows the fight still isn’t over.
“People have given their lives — lives, lives, lives — to get that right,” Trimble says emphatically. “I don’t want to ever go through that again.”
If King were around today, Trimble believes, he’d widen his focus. He’d advocate not just for racial justice, but for solutions to hunger, affordable housing and drug abuse. He’d also push for progress in educational opportunities, care for veterans and criminal justice.
And he’d encourage churches to be more involved in solving social problems, Trimble thinks. He’d want them to do better at being places of refuge.
“Some of our churches create more problems than they solve,” Trimble says.
So in 2022, another Martin Luther King Jr. Day has arrived. And Trimble, after decades of civil rights activism, sees that the work is nowhere near over.
What keeps him going?
“As King once said in one of his speeches, ‘A man is dead when he refuses to take a stand for the truth,’ ” Trimble says.
“That’s what causes me not to quit — because I believe in that beloved community that he talks about.”
Yakima is fortunate to have voices like Trimble’s, though the cynics among us might question whether all the hard work he and others have put in will ever bring the vision of King’s famous “I have a dream” speech into focus.
The Rev. Trimble’s faith remains unshaken, however: “Our nation isn’t dead. The dream is still alive.”
We pray he’s right.