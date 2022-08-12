These are the days when we all keep a wary eye on the horizon, hoping we don’t see summer’s most dreaded sight: a column of smoke boiling up from a wildfire.
It’s a sight that usually means trouble. It’s just a question of how much and for whom.
This week, as crews close in on the Cow Canyon and Vantage fires, most of us are breathing a sigh of relief — the Yakima Valley has been relatively fortunate so far this year.
But with more withering heat and increasingly dry conditions in the forecast, it’ll be a good two months before anybody can start to relax.
Meantime, it’s reassuring to know that our state and federal governments are making wildfires a bigger priority.
State officials have committed $328 million to prevent and fight wildfires between now and 2027. The money will add more firefighters and beef up air resources to support ground crews.
And just this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture put up another $3 billion that will help fight Western fires for the next decade. The money comes via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, proposed by the Biden administration and approved by Congress.
It all adds up to a lot of money, but fires are an expensive — and worsening — problem across Washington. It’s money well spent. Ask anybody whose home has been saved on a hot, gusty summer day.
In 2021, wildfires burned 674,249 acres in our state. That total includes the state’s largest fire of the year, the 107,118-acre Schneider Springs Fire near Naches.
In all, the state recorded 1,872 fires last year, but quick responses and improved prevention efforts minimized the number that grew into major blow-ups.
“You’ve heard of maybe 20 to 25 of those fires,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz told Spokane Public Radio in a January interview. “The rest you never heard of because we used initial attack and put them out before they could get big.”
As Franz and others have been emphasizing for some time, prevention is the key.
So as we head into the most treacherous stretch of the season, it’s worth repeating a few common-sense measures we’ve all heard but still need to take seriously:
- Follow the rules on fires. Whether you’re camping or working in your backyard, check for burn bans and other guidelines before you light anything up. You don’t want to be the guy who’s held responsible for wiping out a beloved natural area — or maybe his whole neighborhood.
- Make sure your property is as fire-safe as possible. Keep areas near your house or other outbuildings free of weeds, brush, debris and other fuel.
- Have an evacuation plan — just in case. Fires can turn nasty fast, so don’t put off decisions about what you should take with you, what you’d do with pets or livestock or where you’d go. An evacuation order could come in the dead of night, so make sure you’re ready.
For more detailed suggestions, the state Department of Natural Resources has an excellent and thorough wildfire preparation guide to help you brace for the worst.
None of this is any fun to think about, but precautions and preparations are the best comforts we have for the next time we spot another cloud of smoke rising up from one of those parched Yakima ridges.