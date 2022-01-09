So you want to be a state legislator, eh?
You figure it’s nothing but kissing babies, showing up at ribbon cuttings with an enormous pair of scissors and putting a serious look on your face while you’re answering the TV reporters’ questions.
We hate to break it to you, but it’s a lot more complicated than that.
When they start banging gavels at the special session of the Washington Legislature this week, the 98 members of the House of Representatives and the 49 members of the Senate will be up to their necks in minutia.
Between the two houses, roughly 500 bills have already been pre-filed.
Most of them are important — at least to their sponsors. And nearly all of them will require long hours of study and debate.
You’ve already heard some of the bigger-deal issues that’ll no doubt be hotly debated in the next 60 days or so, but lawmakers have also rolled out proposals that would …
- Restore police officers’ ability to engage in vehicular pursuits of suspected criminals.
- Repeal the long-term services and supports trust program.
- Prohibit anyone except police or security officers from carrying weapons at elections offices.
- Require verification of citizenship for voter registration.
- Establish a prescription drug affordability board.
- Make insulin more affordable.
- Reduce greenhouse gases.
And then there are a few others you might not have heard of — including measures that would …
- Provide for the recycling of wind turbine blades.
- Award diplomas posthumously.
- Review local prohibitions on fireworks.
- Require the posting of signs on bridges to discourage people from jumping off them.
Our local delegation has added a few notable ideas to the mix, too:
- Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, has pre-filed a bill that would make branding another person illegal. Sad that anyone would need to be told not to do that, but we live in a weird world now.
- And Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, is proposing bills that would establish year-round Standard Time for the state, which is fine by us. We’re sick of resetting all the clocks in the building twice a year.
- Honeyford also thinks we should formally designate a state nickname. That name? “The Evergreen State.” Having it on the license plates, as it turns out, isn’t enough to make it official.
So there it is. The life of a legislator is no cakewalk.
Besides all that paperwork, they’ll also be subject to a lot of criticism from each other, the governor, their constituents — and probably even from us before the session is through.
Just the same, we wish them well when they convene Monday morning. Whether it’s appreciated or not, their work really is a lot bigger deal than it might look like on TV.