Yakima has lost one of its best friends.
But Kathy Coffey — former mayor, City Council member and longtime local tourism promoter — left us plenty to remember her by.
Coffey, who died Jan. 13 at age 75, was the engine behind two major expansions of the Yakima Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau during her 19 years as the organization’s CEO. The grand building that sits at the head of Yakima Avenue bears witness to her years of hard work.
As the granddaughter of 1950s Yakima Mayor G.W. Burns, Coffey turned to elected public service in 2007, winning a seat on the Yakima City Council. In 2016, the council appointed her mayor and she served in that role until stepping down at the end of her term in 2020.
Friends and colleagues told the YH-R’s Kate Smith that they were struck by her dedication, her relentless commitment to making Yakima better and her ability to get along with people of sharply contrasting political stripes.
“We would fight and argue and call each other names and then go have dinner,” The Yakima Valley Business Times’ Bruce Smith said. “She was just that way.”
At City Hall last week, Yakima council members took a moment of silence to honor Coffey.
Council Member Holly Cousens, who served with Coffey for four years, considers her a mentor.
“She always told me, if you walk into a room and the head of the table is open, sit there,” Cousens said.
Others whose lives Coffey touched recalled her intelligence and her sense of humor.
In all her roles, Coffey advanced a legacy of women leaders in the Yakima Valley. She joined a line of female mayors that extended from Betty Edmondson, elected in 1976, to Patricia Berndt and Mary Place.
“She’s been a role model for women and for leadership in the community,” former City Manager Dick Zais said. “She loved the city, loved the community. She made a huge difference.”
Saying someone has made a difference is perhaps the best compliment anyone can bestow on another. It seems especially powerful coming from Zais, who knew Coffey for 40 years — after all, he had a front-row seat to the differences Coffey made.
In Coffey’s case, though, it’s no exaggeration.
Who’d have thought an ag town like Yakima could ever grow tourists? Coffey did. And now agricultural tourism is one of the Valley’s biggest draws — a significant reason for the more than $400 million visitors spend here every year.
Meantime, thanks in no small part to that convention center, the area hosts nearly 80,000 people a year.
So yes, Coffey helped make a lasting difference in the Valley she loved so dearly. She left some marks that’ll be seen for generations to come.
And yes, despite all that Valley has to remember her by, it will still miss her.