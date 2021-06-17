It’s been going on for more than a century and a half, yet one of America’s most important commemorations remains relatively obscure.
Juneteenth, which memorializes the federal freeing of Black slaves after the Civil War, has never gotten much ink in school textbooks and sadly, its popularity is still no match for other red-letter dates on the calendar. For the record, it’s Saturday, but it’ll likely be upstaged by Father’s Day, which is the next day. (The consolation prize there, come to think of it, is that at least nobody has to endure the indignity of Juneteenth mattress sales or the like.)
There’s progress, however. Congress is working on a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday, and just last month, Washington lawmakers designated June 19 as a paid holiday for state workers.
The Yakima City Council issued a proclamation honoring Juneteenth, though Yakima County declined — to the chagrin of Yakima County’s NAACP chapter. The chapter’s president, Reesha Cosby, took to social media to say her organization was “disheartened” by the decision, adding it was “disrespectful and insulting” to local Black people.
The chapter’s not letting it spoil this weekend, though. The group is still staging its annual Juneteenth celebration — a “Freedom Ride and Block Party” in Yakima.
The plan is to form a caravan that’ll leave Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., at 11 a.m. and wind its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South Eighth and Beech streets. There, community speakers will address the gathering. There’ll also be music and booths selling food and apparel until 4 p.m.
Speakers will include representatives of numerous Yakima Valley groups, as well as two iconic community treasures: Ester Huey and the Rev. Robert Trimble.
Huey, who gave up a career as a Seattle bank executive to help lead the Yakima Opportunities and Industrialization Center from an annual budget of $250,000 to more than $11 million, will discuss oral history.
Trimble, a longtime OIC instructor and pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, will talk about civil rights activism, sharing stories of his own work with Martin Luther King Jr.
Their words are worth hearing — especially considering what they’ve both seen during their lifetimes. Their direct personal experiences help fill in what the textbooks and local proclamations have left blank for years.
So yes, Juneteenth should be a federal holiday. And yes, of course local celebrations like ours deserve the community’s respect and full attention.
A substantial number of Yakima Valley residents know, from their own life experiences, exactly why. A troubling number of other Yakima Valley residents still don’t.