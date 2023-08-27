A federal judge has concluded that the state is guilty of line-drawing in the Yakima Valley’s 15th Legislative District, so now he’s drawing a line of his own.
Ruling earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission and the Legislature to remap the 15th District in time for next year’s general election — by Feb. 7, 2024.
“The question in this case,” Judge Lasnik wrote in his ruling, “is whether the state has engaged in line-drawing which, in combination with the social and historical conditions in the Yakima Valley region, impairs the ability of Latino voters in that area to elect their candidate of choice on an equal basis with other voters. The answer is yes.”
We believe the judge’s answer is correct.
After an agonizing process last year, the redistricting commission fulfilled its legal obligation of redrawing state legislative district boundaries every 10 years in accordance with the latest census. The 15th was particularly troublesome, however, and lawsuits were already in the works by the time the commission finished its work in February 2022.
One of those was Soto Palmer v. Hobbs — the case in which Lasnik has just ruled.
Plaintiffs included the Campaign Legal Center, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and former Yakima County Commission candidate Susan Soto Palmer.
The suit argued that the new map disenfranchised Latino and Hispanic voters by separating certain Central Washington communities and diluting their voting power. And that, the litigants claimed, violated the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The district’s latest boundaries take in parts of Yakima, Grant, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties. That gives the district a Latino population of 50.02%, according to the redistricting commission.
However, the new lines cut off heavily Latino areas in Yakima, Toppenish, Wapato and Mabton. At the same time, Latino clusters in Adams County that are traditionally less politically active — along with largely white, rural segments of Benton, Grant and Franklin counties — are included in the redrawn boundaries.
The suit claimed that would tend to stifle Latino votes, breaching the Voting Rights Act, and the judge agreed.
Disturbingly, the landmark Voting Rights Act has suffered severe damage in recent years at the hands of a U.S. Supreme Court that seems intent on returning the country to the pre-Civil Rights era. Still, the act’s emphasis on equality reflects a vision of America that values inclusion and fairness that we hope extremists fail to shout down or pencil out of our voting rules.
Judge Lasnik’s ruling suggests the country’s higher self might prevail.
Gerrymandering away the voting power of anyone — be they Latino, Black, Indigenous or white — runs deeply contrary to the values we say we stand for.
Though we anticipate months of intense discussions and the likelihood of further litigation, we’re glad to see a court stand firm in upholding those values.