Remember all those Zoom meetings? All those days trying to get your work done from your dining room table?
Let’s forget all about them for a while.
Nobody can guarantee that any of those suffocating COVID-19 restrictions won’t be back, but for the next 10 days, we’ve got the green light to get out and take in some bright lights.
The 2022 Central Washington State Fair opens today.
You remember, right? Carnival rides, live entertainment by big-name artists, barns full of livestock, traipsing through miles of endless displays and browsing through booths up and down the midway.
And yes, of course: guilty-pleasure foods that we probably shouldn’t be eating but that we darn sure will anyway.
So wolf down an elephant ear or two, grab a boatload of curly fries and get ready for some fun.
Take in Flo Rida, War, Banda MS, Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr., Theory of a Deadman, Chris Tomlin, Jeff Foxworthy, Sawyer Brown. Watch some bull riding or motocross.
Or just wander around and take in the fun of the region’s biggest annual event. Odds are, you’ll run into somebody you know and renew some friendships.
Come on — we won’t tell if you sneak out of work early and head down to State Fair Park. It’s been a long time, and we could all use a little fun about now.