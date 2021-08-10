What’d you expect?
With COVID cases spiking again, thanks to the more contagious and more deadly delta variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon that he’s requiring all state government employees, along with private health care and long-term care workers, to be vaccinated.
To put it bluntly, the grown-ups are stepping in to put a stop to a problem that should never have reached this level of concern.
State officials have asked nicely, tried educating — even tried bribing people with a million-dollar vaccination lottery.
But thanks in no small part to a relentless campaign of disinformation on social media and hucksters pretending to be news people, a significant number of Washingtonians remain unvaccinated. And, often, unmasked.
The danger in that, of course, is not only that they’re putting their own health at risk, they’re spreading a nasty new strain of the virus that in rare cases could even affect vaccinated people.
They’re also tempting fate, because the longer this virus hangs around and gets transmitted, the greater the chance that it’ll mutate again. That might mean the rise of something even worse than the delta variant, which health officials say is 1,000 times more contagious than the original virus.
Workers covered by Inslee’s order have until Oct. 18 to get fully vaccinated. They all should have had those shots months ago.
The COVID crisis has killed more than 600,000 Americans, crippled our economy and taken time and resources away from critical political and social issues.
It’s time to say “enough.”
The time to listen politely to the ravings of anti-vaxxers whose “research” comes from a couple of Google searches and a lap or two around their Facebook or Twitter feeds is over.
You don’t need to look any farther than the catastrophic infection, hospitalization and death rates that states like Florida are racking up to see what their so-called science and false alarms about their freedoms produce.
Well, the rest of us have some freedoms to protect, too. We want to be free to pursue healthy, long lives — and we want to get back to work, get back to school and get back to enjoying carefree gatherings with other people someday.
The vaccines and some reasonable, temporary safety measures are the best way to get there. That’s not something that’s in question anymore.
So yes, we applaud the governor’s order. We needed a grown-up to step in.