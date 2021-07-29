We can hear the groans of the suffering already.
Masks? Again?
Thannnks, King Jay.
But let’s drop the melodrama.
Yes, this week’s reversal of COVID-19 safety guidelines by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is frustrating. Yes, the guidelines suggest that even fully vaccinated people wear masks at indoor settings in areas with high virus transmission rates — and yes, Yakima is one of those places.
And yes, Gov. Jay Inslee has just announced that Washington will follow the CDC’s advice. He’s also saying that all K-12 students and public school employees in the state will be required to wear masks in school buildings.
And you know what? That’s the reasonable answer.
Kick and scream all you want about the trauma of wearing a little paper mask, but don’t blame Inslee. Take a look at the U.S. map showing the distinct differences in infection rates in states where governors issued no mandates or guidelines versus states like ours, where governors were proactive and followed the science.
See how that works?
The states with no rules — or inexplicably, executive orders forbidding local school, city or county leaders from establishing any on their own — have far more COVID cases, far more hospitalizations and far more deaths than states like, say, Washington.
For that, you can thank your lucky stars that you have a governor who cares more about public health than public opinion.
Washington’s relatively high 70% vaccination rate and the safety measures that state officials have taken during the past year and a half are the reason COVID rates here are a fraction of what they are in Florida or Alabama or Missouri.
That’s the difference between reasonable leadership and cowardly kowtowing to political polls.
In our case, the governor is taking a cautious approach to help keep COVID in check, but he’s not issuing any new mandates or forcing anybody to do anything. Again, that’s the reasonable answer.
Look, we’re as sick of masks as anybody. But you know what else we’re sick of? People who keep dragging this pandemic out by refusing to take any health precautions, who whine incessantly about a few inconveniences and who continually prove they don’t care about anybody but themselves.