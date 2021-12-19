Gov. Jay Inslee keeps a plaque on his desk with a quote from Winston Churchill, who steered the United Kingdom through the darkest days of World War II.
“Action this day,” the plaque says.
That, Inslee emphasized during a Friday interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic Editorial Board, is what should guide government priorities as Washington simultaneously faces multiple statewide crises. And after releasing a 2022 supplemental budget proposal last week that he calls “bold,” the governor hopes the Legislature sees — and shares — his sense of urgency.
Inslee’s $61.8 billion plan, which neither cuts nor raises taxes, emphasizes what he sees as immediate needs, particularly in the areas of housing, human services, transportation and the environment.
The plan includes the release of $1 billion in federal pandemic relief money and calls for adding $600 million to the state’s “rainy day” fund, which had about four times that much before the pandemic hit.
Among Inslee’s proposals:
- $800 million for homelessness solutions.
- $750 million to address education gaps among K-12 students, plus another $184 million to hire nurses, psychologists, counselors and social workers at grade schools.
- $384 million to pay for raises for state workers, who’d receive an average increase of 3.25%.
- $270 million to cover the state Department of Health’s ongoing efforts to battle the COVID pandemic.
- $100 in rebates for people who switch to electric vehicles.
- Another $100 million to encourage the use of solar energy.
We’re betting Churchill himself would’ve considered that a lot of action for one day.
The governor’s proposals carry some promising possibilities for the Yakima Valley, which Inslee called home for a number of years.
Local schools and affordable housing could benefit significantly if the Legislature goes along with some of the governor’s ideas.
One key element of the plan earmarks $350 million for what Inslee calls “rapid supporting housing.”
“We think we’ve got to get people off the street in weeks or months, not years,” he said.
Under the proposal, the money would be distributed as geographically as possible in the form of grants applied for by local agencies. State officials would evaluate and prioritize the urgency of each of application, but local communities themselves would call the shots on how the grants would be used.
“The one preference we have is for action — getting these done with dispatch,” Inslee told us.
“We’re not dictating how communities do this.”
Noting that the state is roughly 225,000 homes short of what it needs, he pledged to do what he can to support building more homes on less land. State and local land-use regulations, he added, will have to take into account the need for higher density development.
Creating more housing for middle- and low-income residents will be the top priority.
Inslee’s plan has already drawn criticism from state Republicans, and it’s sure to face debate, competing plans and revisions when the Legislature convenes Jan. 10.
You can quibble with the details, but the governor’s priorities seem practical to us.
Ask somebody who’s trying to buy a home whether we need more affordable housing. Ask anyone who’s endured our recent droughts — or watched and worried as the Evans Canyon and Schneider Springs fires threatened scores of homes and barns — whether we should address the climate change that’s affecting our weather patterns.
We’re betting most of them would say yes. And that “action this day” sounds like a good timeline for it.