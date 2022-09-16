Precise as they are, numbers can’t tell the whole story. They might show cause, but they don’t show effect.
Take this week’s Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which indicates inflation crept up 0.1% in August.
It’s a modest-sounding rise, yet that unassuming little number packs a wallop. Word of the increase sent the stock market into a nosedive, washing away millions in investments and retirement funds in a matter of hours.
But Wall Street’s pain is one thing. The suffering in places like Euclid Avenue in Grandview is another.
The YH-R’s Jasper Kenzo Sundeen talked with Reyna Mendoza Lopez as she pushed a stroller full of food along Euclid from a free distribution center at Immanuel Lutheran Church and talked about how higher prices have affected her family.
“We have enough because my husband is working right now,” she told Sundeen, “but in the winter when the snow falls and no one works, times are more difficult.”
How do you put a number on that?
Mendoza Lopez and her family are nowhere near alone. Up and down the Yakima Valley, people are hurting.
The soaring inflation of the past year — currently 8.3% year over year — means many simply have less to eat. They’re cutting down on certain foods, maybe even skipping meals, sending their kids off to school hungry.
Yes, gas prices were down 10.6% in August, but a number of other consumer goods — most notably groceries and housing — have continued their merciless climb. As of Tuesday, food alone is 13.5% more expensive than it was a year ago.
In a county where more than 20% of households receive food stamps or supplemental nutrition assistance — nearly twice the statewide rate — those are stark statistics. Still, you can’t quantify pain.
Empty as some people’s pantries are, blame is cheap and plentiful.
Some politicians, for instance, seem to relish bad economic news these days. They clamor for contributions and votes by to blaming the president, the other party or even some failed policy from years past.
Don’t be fooled. Partisan finger-pointing won’t put food on anybody’s table.
This problem is less about politics than it is about the basic financial principles of a global economy: supply and demand. The fact is, the world is still recovering from COVID’s economic effects, which include lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine hasn’t helped, either.
So as summer fades, and the more difficult days that Mendoza Lopez and her family dread draw nearer, we’d urge you to look beyond the numbers and consider the local families those numbers represent. Think of how you can help, not who you can blame.
Yakima Valley’s food banks and shelters are entering their most demanding season, and they could use all the support they can get. Especially in the coming months, keep an eye out for your neighbors. Watch for ways to contribute to your community.
No, statistics can’t tell the whole story, but there truly is strength in numbers.