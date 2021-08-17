If we survive this era, it’ll be interesting to see how historians categorize it.
Afghanistan has fallen, and the world can only watch in horror and guilt as the Taliban slashes through the countryside to establish a terrorist homeland. Meantime, another devastating earthquake has hit Haiti, and a tropical storm arrived Monday to drench the survivors.
Much of the American West is on fire, thanks to two decades of drier, warmer weather that has reduced once-mighty rivers to a trickle. Farmers in eight states have already been told to expect tighter water rations in 2022 because reservoirs along the Colorado River are at record lows.
And while the coronavirus pandemic has claimed millions of lives around the globe, hundreds turned out in Yakima over the weekend to protest safety precautions — vaccines and face masks that are proven safe and effective.
Where, reasonable people ask, is hope?
We saw some the other day in a story by our own Tammy Ayer.
According to Ayer’s Monday report, a Tacoma woman named A’donna Richardson is gathering the family stories that are told through handmade quilts and bed coverings. Her Washington State African American Quilt Documentation Project is coming through town Aug. 26-28.
Richardson is taking appointments now at www.SewBlessed.Online to meet with people who want to include their African American family histories in the project.
Ayer spoke with the Rev. Robert Trimble about his great-grandmother’s quilt, which the 77-year-old preacher and teacher has displayed at Greater Faith Baptist Church.
Trimble’s great-grandmother was born in Suwanee, Ga., on March 2, 1865 — a month before the end of the Civil War. She spent a year handcrafting the white, lacy, cotton bedspread.
“She wanted me to have it,” Trimble told Ayer. “She knew I would take care of it and pass it on.”
And there’s where we see the hope.
Imagine how easy it would’ve been for families like Trimble’s to give in to hopelessness that was at least as disheartening as our current plight.
The brutality of the Civil War, the racial atrocities that have continued over centuries. The hard times of the Great Depression, world wars, the struggle for the right to even cast a vote.
Then, as now, needless suffering fed by hatred, ignorance, greed.
But Trimble’s family persevered, perhaps bound by the strength of hope that is evident in each thread of that old bed cover.
As Trimble’s great-grandmother wished, her great-grandson has it and is passing it on.
The bed cover — and the hope.