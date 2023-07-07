It’s a simple sentiment:
“All human beings share something fundamental in common — all of us want to love and be loved.”
Who could disagree?
Well, the mayor of Sunnyside, for one. This year, anyway.
Though the quote above is from a city proclamation that Mayor Dean Broersma signed a year ago in acknowledgement of Pride Month, he decided not to sign a similar proclamation this year in honor of the annual celebration of local LGBTQ+ citizens.
Too “divisive,” he explained.
Oh. OK, then. We wouldn’t want to step on the toes of increasingly emboldened bigots who somehow think LGBTQ+ people don’t deserve the same respect as anybody else.
But Broersma’s not the only one who’s either unwilling to accept certain segments of his own constituency or fearful of showing true leadership.
Two members of the Yakima City Council — Matt Brown and Patricia Byers — cast dissenting votes on a proclamation in May that encouraged “all people in our city to join in celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion and equal protection under the law.” That Pride measure passed despite Brown’s and Byers’ opposition, but it was disappointing to know that any elected officials could think it was reasonable to oppose its basic tenets.
It strikes us as another example of the cowardly phenomenon of starting a sentence with something like “I’m no racist, but … “
Under that logic, as long as you first insist that you’re not a bigot, a racist, a sexist or whatever, you’ve given yourself permission to go ahead and say whatever hateful thing you like. After all, you’re not the problem, right? You’re just saying.
But actions really do have a way of speaking louder than words.
And when a community’s elected leaders don’t take a clear stand against bigotry, it sends two ugly messages — both of which are unacceptable.
The first is to the haters. Failing to condemn their ignorant beliefs tells them that discrimination is OK. That disrespecting — maybe even harassing — people who are different from you is OK. That equality is just an airy notion that doesn’t really apply to everyone.
The second message is a slug in the gut to people like 62-year-old Betty Garza, who grew up in Sunnyside enduring harassment and physical beatings because of her sexual orientation. The message to Garza and other LGBTQ+ people going through the same pain she’s suffered is cold and cruel: Stay down. Your hometown still doesn’t fully accept you.
Garza joined a Pride march in Sunnyside last weekend in part to offer encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people fighting to overcome their own obstacles.
To her and others, it’s not just a proclamation. It’s not just some words on a document that gets read out loud in a City Council meeting that few people bother to attend. It’s a reassurance. An affirmation.
And rejecting an affirmation like that sends a powerful and intentional message.
As we all know, middle ground can be hard to find sometimes. Not every issue has a happy medium or a comfortable compromise.
When issues like that arise, it’s critical that we have leaders with character and courage who put the good of the community above all else. Leaders who, more than anything, are committed to making sure everyone they represent can feel safe and respected.
Apparently, some of our leaders lack those qualities.