Elections — like the statewide primary coming up Tuesday — and sporting events have a fair amount in common.
Just as the losing side in a bitterly contested game might go home angry, frustrated and grumbling about some blown calls by the referees, defeated candidates and their supporters frequently complain that the vote was somehow unfair or flawed.
So they demand recounts, file lawsuits, make their case in front of TV cameras. They bite, scratch and claw to somehow get a different outcome.
Or, as we all saw on Jan. 6, 2021, maybe they just decide to reject the results of a democratic election and stage a full-on meltdown like you’d see in some banana republic.
Imagine the sports equivalent to that.
Say the Seahawks were to lose an NFC playoff game by two touchdowns but refused to accept the final score. What if instead, they tried to take over the stadium and encouraged their fans to attack the offices of the NFL commissioner?
It’d be a far cry from the time-honored tradition of shaking hands with your opponent after the game is over, that’s for sure.
The thing to remember in all this, though, is that whether you’re talking sports or politics, the officiating has never been more precise.
Disputed sports calls can now be appealed in real time with replay-booth challenges. Vote-counting technology means elections offices can deliver results mere minutes after polls close — and the counts are more exact than they’ve ever been.
Just look at our own Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
As you might remember, in the most recent vote — the November 2021 general election — three local races were close enough to warrant hand recounts.
But after rechecking well over 40,000 electronically processed ballots, the office ended up changing just one solitary vote.
Despite examples like that, however, a recent WA Poll found a surprising amount of skepticism about the reliability of our state’s voting systems.
Disappointingly, the poll found that 19% of respondents harbored doubts or concerns about the credibility of the 2020 presidential election — and 15% still believe Donald Trump actually won. Thirty-nine percent of self-described Republicans remain convinced that there was “some fraud” in the election and that Joe Biden “may or may not” have won.
The lack of trust in our public institutions — egged on by endless baseless attacks for political purposes — has become increasingly alarming.
And it’s not exclusively a Republican problem. No matter how many investigations have been conducted, it’s not hard to find Democrats who remain convinced that Donald Trump, perhaps with the help of Russia, somehow stole the 2016 election away from Hillary Clinton.
Look, Americans have easy access to more information than they’ve had at any point in human history. Yet it seems few bother to question television shows, websites and social media posts that manipulate millions of people with misleading or false information.
Our county auditor’s office is one of the best-run and most transparent you’re going to find in the country. They’ve always been happy to explain their systems and processes to anyone who’s interested.
Think Fox News or some other propaganda-perpetrating political action committee would be willing to invite you in, answer your questions, and show you their financial records and marketing plans?
We’d invite you to give it a try.
The point is, if your team is losing, it’s childish and futile to insist that the other team is just cheating or that there’s some malfunction with the scoreboard. Good teams look into themselves to find ways to win.
And if you want your political side to win, maybe you’ll have a better chance if you stick with facts and show some character by playing within the rules. Because blaming the refs or insisting that somebody must’ve tampered with the ballots just isn’t a logical response.
If you’re serious about having a voice in how your government works, the best way to prove it is to vote. It’s how we reach decisions in civilized democracies.