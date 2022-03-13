It feels a little like coming home after some formal event. We can finally loosen our ties or step out of some uncomfortable heels.

Or maybe take off our masks and breathe.

The easing of state and federal masking mandates means that this weekend most of us again have the option to go out in public — into most buildings, even — and leave our masks in our pockets. The majority of local businesses and schools were free to lift their masking rules as of Saturday.

After two years of shutdowns, sheltering in place, Zoom meetings, lining up for tests and arranging vaccinations and boosters, the statistics suggest that COVID-19 is finally on the wane.

It’s tempting to celebrate, but we have to admit to some mixed emotions.

Rates of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted in recent weeks, yes. According to the Yakima County Health District, the decline began around mid-February — roughly a month ago. The current death rate is back down to about what it was in June 2021.

It’s worth remembering, though, that while the county recorded just three COVID deaths last June, by September the monthly death count was 65, thanks to the sudden arrival of the omicron variant.

Nobody’s detected any new variants on the verge of exploding, thank heaven, so as far as anybody can see, the coast is clear.

But if we’ve learned nothing else in the past two years, we should all understand the volatility of virus mutations by now and be prepared to respond to new variants or spikes in infection rates.

No, it’s not that scientists and doctors have been making up new stories every month. It’s that they’ve been working on the fly to get a handle on a highly contagious virus that’s killed close to 1 million Americans — around 700 of whom lived in Yakima County.

As they learned more, the experts’ strategies and advice changed.

Now their advice is that it’s probably OK to take off the masks in most settings.

Just as we trusted them when they pleaded with us to protect ourselves with vaccines, we’re trusting that they’ve got this right. Then again, we’re inclined to listen to trained experts rather than turn to raving lunatics on TV or on the internet for health guidance.

So … take off the masks if you’re ready. Loosen that tie, kick off those shoes.

Winter is fading and baseball will be back in a few weeks. As long as nobody gets any crazy notions about setting off nuclear warheads, we just might get through all of this.

Maybe today’s a good day to just breathe.