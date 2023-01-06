Two years ago today, our country nearly ceased to be a country.
After more than two centuries of liberty and justice for all, we came breathtakingly close to losing the freedoms our Constitution promises when an armed and organized coalition attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Were it not for the brave stand of a knot of shorthanded police, the Capitol could have fallen, and dozens of members of Congress — people we chose as our elected representatives — might have been slaughtered.
Yes, it was that ugly.
The saddest and scariest part is that the attackers, misguided as they were by lies about the 2020 election, were Americans. Regular people, including at least a dozen from Washington state who’ve since been charged with crimes related to the attack. One was a one-time candidate for Yakima County commissioner.
Many of them still walk, talk and work among us. And astoundingly, even after all the investigations and revelations of these past two years, many still believe the dangerous lies that the former president and his followers in government and media spun in the weeks leading up to the attack.
So how should we mark this day? It’s no holiday; perhaps we shouldn’t mark it at all. It’s certainly no occasion for parades.
But we should remember it.
Just as it’s important to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the sacrifices our veterans have made in various wars over the years, we shouldn’t forget the lessons of Jan. 6, 2021.
The most important of those lessons is that truth matters. Facts matter. Lies led to the Jan. 6 debacle, and truth is the best way to prevent future chaos.
You can reach your own conclusions about what you think of the truth, but you can’t change or manipulate facts.
That’s why professional journalists work so hard to make sure the information they provide is accurate and fair — and it’s why we cringe when people quote “news” reports from social media posts or networks laced with bald-faced biases and obvious agendas. If that’s where you’re seeking truth, you’re vulnerable to manipulation; you’re nothing but fresh marketing meat to them.
Another lesson from Jan. 6 is that listening — respectfully and empathetically — matters, too. Dismissing people you disagree with only widens cultural gaps. It’s important to talk, and it’s important to remember that whether our colors are blue or red, we all want pretty much the same things: happiness, safety, enough money to keep the bills paid.
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury in a nationally televised NFL game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a frightening spectacle, but it was touching to see players and fans suddenly disregard team colors and kneel in unified concern for the 24-year-old.
In that sobering moment, everyone on that Ohio field realized that a life was at stake, and their core humanity overcame team allegiances and political differences.
In this moment, we’re watching our nation try to rise from the serious injuries it has suffered in recent years. As the Jan. 6 uprising so chillingly showed us, our country’s life is at stake.
Let’s hope we trust the truth and have the humanity to overcome our differences.