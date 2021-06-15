You have to wonder how a simple rectangular cloth elicits such visceral reactions.
It doesn’t have any letters, stars, skulls, sickles, slogans or menacing-looking snakes. Just some bright stripes — the colors of the rainbow.
But around here and across much of the rest of the country, some only see red when they look at an LGBTQ pride flag.
When the Yakima City Council voted to hoist a pride flag at City Hall in honor of the June commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Pride month, there was grumbling.
Reactions to pride flags were less tolerant in other places, though.
At Central Washington University in Ellensburg last week, someone stole, then burned, a pride flag that was on display at the Student Union and Recreation Center. Police say they’ve caught the suspect, who unwisely filmed the crime on social media.
And a video reportedly shot on Moses Lake a few weeks ago shows the occupants of one boat circling and harassing another boat that was flying a pride flag. In what might have been an act of divine intervention, the harassers’ boat caught fire moments later. The boat with the pride flag then charitably went to the rescue.
The level of vitriol is hard to grasp.
The colors of the pride flag, which has been around since about 1978, don’t ask anyone for anything but respect. They don’t symbolize support for any causes or groups that would reject or attempt to overthrow the United States.
No, the pride flag merely acknowledges LGBTQ identity and support.
It stands for people who just want to be accepted for who they are. People who are asking that they be allowed to live their lives in peace and be able to enjoy the same rights as anybody else.
Is that so threatening?
As trite as it’s probably beginning to sound, “love is love” is still as applicable an adage as you’re likely to hear.
No one wants anyone else telling us who we can or can’t be with. And within obvious limits, how your neighbors — whatever their sexual orientation — express their love isn’t anybody else’s business, either.
We all enjoy a good rainbow, right? What’s the big deal if it happens to be on a flag?