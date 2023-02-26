Yakima city leaders clearly won’t have any problem finding takers for $1.8 million in federal funding if they’re successful in securing a grant they’re seeking.
Representatives of three local organizations — Catholic Charities of Central Washington, Justice Housing Yakima and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing — made it clear last week that they’re ready to apply for a share of the money right now.
“The funding was needed yesterday,” Isabel Garcia, senior housing developer for the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, said during a City Council hearing Tuesday.
The hearing was to discuss how the grant would work and how it might be used. Yakima County commissioners are holding another hearing on the grant at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse.
The money is being offered through the Home Investment Partnership Program-American Rescue Plan — it’s a one-time allocation via the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
And obviously, the prime goal would be to feed local programs that are trying to help people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
All three of the agencies that showed up at last week’s hearing emphasize developing, providing or finding affordable housing, so presumably they’d all be legitimate candidates to benefit from the award. No doubt any of them, or others who might not have stepped forward yet, would have specific plans for putting it to immediate use.
Any way you slice it, $1.8 million is a lot of money, so a grant like this is bound to draw a lot of interest. But when you’re talking housing — building or buying — it’s startling how fast you can spend it. With costs what they’ve become around here, it doesn’t take long to burn through a jaw-dropping amount of cash.
That’s a big part of why so many people are living at the edge of homelessness to begin with.
So while we applaud local leaders for going after grants like this, we trust that if they succeed in winning this one, they’ll deliberate carefully before allocating any of it.
It should be a given that any agency that benefits from the grant be able to provide cost-effective and long-term help for the people who need it most. That’s especially important, of course, since this is a one-time grant.
Meantime, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that $1.8 million in federal money will soon be flowing into our community. It’s badly needed.